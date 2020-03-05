Elizabeth Warren needed a Super Tuesday miracle to remain relevant in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. She didn’t get it. In fact, she received a major embarrassment by coming in third place in her home state of Massachusetts. She finally told her team on a call this morning that she was dropping out. She probably should have dropped out a couple of weeks ago.

Nevertheless, she stayed in and scored plenty of points against Mike Bloomberg during and between the debates. It’s unlikely she scored any positive points in her own direction, but she played a big role in demonstrating how weak of a candidate the New York billionaire really is. Joe Biden owes her a debt of gratitude for solidifying him as the leader in the moderate lane.

On the other side, Bernie Sanders and his supporters are upset. They believe the fact that Warren stayed in despite having very slim chances is one of the reasons Biden was able to overcome the gap and come out with big victories over Sanders.

Her troubles started when she continuously refused to admit she’d need to raise middle class taxes to pay for her Medicare-for-All plan. It became so conspicuous, even left-leaning news outlets called her out for it. When she finally unveiled a plan, it still claimed she could come up with outrageous amounts of money without raising middle class taxes. That didn’t go so well as multiple non-partisan economists claimed her math was suspicious.

But the real dagger in her campaign came in November and December when she started inching towards the center. She prided herself on somehow being a radical progressive that embraced capitalism, and the facade worked for a while. But when she started walking back Medicare-for-All and other progressive policies to try to position herself as a unity candidate, the bottom fell out on her poll numbers.

Super Tuesday was a nightmare for Warren. She is projected to be at under 70 delegates, meaning she’d need to start sweeping some states in order to be a factor at a contested convention. The best she could do was hope to use them as bargaining chips.

It may work.

Warren is likely going to make a play for a role in a Democratic White House. I once considered her the likely running mate for Sanders, but considering the bad blood between the two campaigns, that’s now very unlikely. On the other hand, doing what Ted Cruz tried to do with naming Carly Fiorina as his running mate prematurely in 2016 might be in order to steal some thunder from Biden.

Warren may also be on Biden’s short list for a cabinet position. A Vice President tap is unlikely as Biden, 77, will almost certainly go with someone younger than Warren, 70. Secretary of the Treasury, Labor, Commerce, or Education would be nice fits for the former Harvard professor.

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has been a roller-coaster ride loaded with lies and changing perspectives. Now, she can go back to the Senate and figure out what to do with the hundreds of thousands of selfies she took on the campaign trail.

