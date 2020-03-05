As of last night, the insurgent campaign of Bernie Sanders is over. The Establishment has won due to a joint murder suicide as the Clinton/Obama machine coalesced to stab Bernie in the back. Then Sanders himself leapt off the edge of Rachel Maddow’s desk during an exclusive interview last night.

The pre-Super Tuesday (or was it Thursday) rush to propel Joe Biden to presumptive nominee was a sight to behold. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigeig ended their campaigns for the nomination, suddenly throwing their support behind Biden. This was followed by a rash of swamp creatures pledging their undying support for the doddering septuagenarian with lightning speed.

Then the Super Tuesday vote came in within minutes of the polls closing in some states that were supposed to be hotly contested. The former Vice-President affected resounding wins in states that were projected to be competitive or that he was forecasted to lose. This proved a detestable little autocrat could not buy the electorate once voters actually heard him speak. So, Mike Bloomberg dropped out and three candidates remained.

With the race consolidating behind Biden, many wondered why Senator Elizabeth Warren stayed in coming into Super Tuesday. The ideological twins had been stumping for the same disastrous polices since the beginning of the campaign. One could say Warren actually ripped off Bernie’s platform. However, she was not even projected to win her home state of Massachusetts. If she was passionate about the progressive platform, why not exit and let her supporters consolidate around Bernie?

Mostly because she is a fraud. While conservatives have known this for some time, Senator Sanders found out last night. While Sanders was on MSNBC praising Warren and telling Rachel Maddow he wanted to talk to her about a spot in his administration, the news broke that Warren was talking to the Biden campaign about an endorsement.

Update: Warren allies have also been in talks with people in Biden’s camp about and endorsement if she drops. https://t.co/EGQvLRQPjq — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) March 5, 2020

My guess is Warren allies had been in talks with the Biden campaign, Hillary Clinton and the rest of the Evil Empire to discuss why she would not drop prior to Super Tuesday. Her remaining in to continue to split the progressive vote almost looks deliberate. Who am I kidding? Of course, it was.

Following the Super Tuesday routing, Sanders proponents were alternately melting down and declaring war. A veteran of Sanders’ 2016 campaign and host of the Young Turks had a meltdown while calling for war.

Meanwhile, campaign surrogate and socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on CNN with Chris Cuomo’s show to explain how Sanders was going to pave the path to victory. By the end of the interview Cuomo, one of the dumbest people in cable news, was essentially giving AOC a pat on the head without telling her outright she was delusional.

Meanwhile her far left socialist candidate lost to Representative Henry Cuellar in TX-28 despite an influx of cash from around the nation. This was the insurgent Congresswoman’s most visible race challenging the DCCC and she did not pull it off. AOC was not wrong when she said she and Joe Biden did not belong in the same party. Yet she continues tilting at windmills as if the Democratic Party was not going to have a strategy to deal with further insurgents like herself after her surprise win.

Bernie Bros melted down online screaming foul and professing their fealty to the candidate and promising an uprising if their boy is not the nominee. Yet for all of this support from his base, the Senator gave Maddow his word. He will absolutely endorse Biden and campaign for him if he is the nominee. While the rest of the race will be a bloody brawl all the way to Milwaukee, we can all be about 97% sure this endorsement will happen. Unless Joe Biden becomes so impaired that they can no longer hide it credibly, the Machine has spoken.

So, the Bernie fans essentially watched the murder-suicide of the campaign many of them have worked so hard for since 2016. The Democrats have basically rejected the idea that their party will be transformed even if they have to use the most imperfect vessel to do it.

The big question is how this obvious strong arming of the nomination process will affect turnout in November and the youth vote going forward. The even bigger question is how the passionate and ideological band of supporters will react when they see their candidate endorse Joe Biden. Their form of mourning may stun us all.

