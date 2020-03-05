Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is lucky Capitol Hill is generally more genteel than other groups in the way they handle internal challenges. His unhinged comments at an abortion rally in front of the Supreme Court yesterday were so troubling, one might expect him to be fired if he had a real job. But he’s a Senator, so the best we can expect until his next election is a sharp rebuke from Congress or the Senate, and that’s exactly what House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs brought forth today.

The conservative Congressman wants Congress to rebuke the Senator for making threats directed specifically at Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh regarding the case of the new Louisiana abortion law. It would require those performing abortions to have admitting privileges at a local hospital, thereby assuring women who seek abortions will have proper medical care through the procedure as well as a safety net should the procedure go wrong. Biggs also Tweeted a video of his concerns about the Senator’s remarks.

I introduced today’s resolution to condemn Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer because his threatening rhetoric has NO place in the U.S. Congress – especially from a leader of one of our parties. I hope my colleagues will join me on this resolution. pic.twitter.com/pA2zU5BEQv — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 5, 2020

The outrage from the right is justified and unavoidable; one cannot make threats over policies or Supreme Court rulings, not even a sitting Senator. But this wasn’t just a random rant by Schumer. This was a calculated opening blow that telegraphs the Democrats’ election strategy. They’re going to make abortion access one of their top selling points, claiming President Trump will put in more Supreme Court Justices who will overturn Roe v. Wade unless he’s voted out of office.

Even though it’s all a trap, conservatives have no choice but to take the bait. Abortion is not currently a wining issue for Republicans despite the Democrats’ attempts to push abortion “access” to the far left extremes that most Americans do not want. Nevertheless, doing or saying nothing about Schumer’s threat would not have behooved conservatives even though springing his trap doesn’t help them either.

This is why it’s so important for pro-lifers to become more aggressive—in a peaceful and non-violent manner—as we educate the masses about the realities of abortion. We have the truth on our side, but it’s a truth that most Americans simply don’t want to hear. The consensus in the murky middle is accepting the status quo. They generally do not want to overturn Roe v. Wade but they also do not want laws that allow for unrestricted abortions-on-demand.

The time may come in the future when it’s possible to vote Chuck Schumer out of office. In the meantime, calling him out for his irresponsible rhetoric, as Andy Biggs and other conservatives are doing, is the best best punishment we have for the Senator.

