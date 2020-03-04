The Alabama primary race for Senate was close. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville (who we’ve endorsed) were neck and neck throughout the night with Tuberville edging ahead, 33.4% to 31.6%, after 90% of the vote was counted.

Both claim loyalty to President Trump. Both are staunch conservatives with agendas that match the Trump agenda. But Sessions was fired by President Trump two years after recusing himself from the Russia probe, essentially allowing the entire Russia hoax and Mueller investigation to go forward. The President hasn’t forgotten. First, he Tweeted an AP story noting Tuberville had advanced. Then, he went after Sessions.

BREAKING: Republican Tommy Tuberville advances to primary runoff for U.S. Senate in Alabama primary election. #APracecall at 10:06 p.m. CST. #Election2020 #ALprimary https://t.co/lGfinkb1KC — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 4, 2020

This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins! https://t.co/2jGnRgOS6h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

The winner of the March 31st runoff will face Democrat Doug Jones in the general election. Jones won the seat that Sessions previously held, defeating Judge Roy Moore in a deep red state after the Washington Post reported Moore dated teen girls while he was in his 30s. Moore ran again this year but came in fourth.

This attack on Sessions, something the President did regularly when he was Attorney General, will likely reverberate. It also comes despite reports that Tuberville attacked the President based on a truncated clip that excluded the part about Tuberville wanting to go to Washington DC to help fight for the President and his agenda.

There has not been an official endorsement of Tuberville yet, but the writing on the wall is crystal clear. President Trump does not want Sessions back in DC. The course has been set by the President. Will Alabama listen?

