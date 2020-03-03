Super Tuesday results are still coming in as of the writing of this article, but former Vice President Joe Biden has already had a great night. He handily won three of the four early states and is showing ahead in some of the others. Even if he loses Texas and California, it’s still a strong showing for someone who was political dead just a couple of weeks ago.

This is a direct result of his strong showing in South Carolina and the subsequent onslaught of support by both Establishment Democrats and the Deep State. Meanwhile, the frontrunner until just this week, Senator Bernie Sanders, has lost a strong likelihood of getting a plurality going into the convention. He did this without losing much if any support going into Super Tuesday. Biden simply gained a ton of momentum. This was by design.

The question going forward is how Sanders supporters will respond. They’re definitely going to be mad and believe the nomination of their guy is in the process of being stolen because, essentially, it is. The Democratic Establishment has taken great pains to avoid letting it all play out, opting instead to eject Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar while keeping Senator Elizabeth Warren in the race. It wasn’t illegal. It wasn’t even “dirty” politics. It was just politics, period. And Sanders is getting hit by it.

The DNC is taking a great risk by pushing Biden towards the finish line. They assume Sanders supporters will pinch their noses and vote for Biden despite not liking him when the other option is President Trump. But that’s not necessarily the case. There’s another factor to consider, a factor that may fall into the shadows and get under-reported but it will be there nonetheless. Radical progressive groups like the Justice Democrats are not going to support Joe Biden. In fact, they will quietly hope Biden loses, just as many Sanders supporters (a good chunk of whom are also card-bearing members of the Justice Democrats) do. Here’s why.

The goal of the Justice Democrats is NOT to ensure more Democratic victories. Not yet. Their goal is to upend the Democratic Party and take it over. They don’t want moderates or “sensible” Democrats controlling the party or representing them in office. They only want the radicals. They want people like Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib to control Congress. They want Sanders-acolytes to take over the Senate. They want to win local and state elections with people like Candi CdeBaca. The biggest roadblock to achieving their goal is not the GOP. It’s the DNC.

The Justice Democrats will NOT support Joe Biden. They will NOT encourage Sanders supporters to do so, either. They will attack Biden all the way until the convention and if he anyone other than Sanders emerges from a contested convention with a victory, they may stew about it for a week before getting to work. From the convention until election day, 100% of their effort will be focused on winning down-ballot race with their radicals. And though they probably won’t directly attack Biden, they won’t support him, either.

They will NEED Biden to lose for their long-term goals to be achieved. Any major win by the Democratic Establishment solidifies its stake in controlling the Democratic Party. Only another embarrassing loss by the Democrats in November will help the Justice Democrats achieve their goal of political, cultural, and economic revolution.

A Biden win in November would in no way help the Justice Democrats take America to the Marxist utopia they envision. This is why if Biden is the nominee, they will turn their efforts down-ballot and hope for a huge win by President Trump.

