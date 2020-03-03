The coronavirus has billions of people concerned. Some are outright terrified, but many take solace knowing the World Health Organization (WHO) is on the case. Unfortunately for them, WHO seems to be a little too busy lecturing people about words to use instead of actually trying to stop the pandemic from spreading.

In a ludicrous Tweet, WHO gave citizens of the world appropriate talking points when referring to how the deadly disease is spread. They would prefer people to use words like “acquiring” or “contracting” instead of scarier words like “transmitting” or “infecting.” Why? Because they’re worried that using the wrong words will “assign blame” and, as a bonafide social justice warrior organization loosely interested in actual healthcare, their biggest concern is people’s feelings. Infowars and Summit News journalist Paul Joseph Watson had thoughts on the issue.

Why are you lecturing us on what words we can use? Just do your job and stop the damn pandemic. https://t.co/Lkj4U9CCcZ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 3, 2020

As we covered before, we shouldn’t be taking our cues from pro-China WHO. Lest we forget, WHO attacked the United States and other countries for having the gall to stop travel from China before the royal decree came down from China’s puppets at WHO. They went so far as to spark the talking point about it being a racist move, something Democrats and American mainstream media echoed on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party before they realized the coronavirus was truly dangerous to the world.

The highest-funded worldwide health organization should be taking the point in stopping this. That’s what Google and YouTube tell us when we try to search for information about the coronavirus. But thus far we have heard very little out of WHO other than their old stance of “stop panicking” and their new stance of “consider people’s feelings.”

Paul Joseph Watson is absolutely correct. The task of the largest health organization in the world is not to make sure people are using socially acceptable words to discuss the coronavirus. Their task should be to stop the damn thing from killing people.

