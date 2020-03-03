There are plenty of reasons why many Republicans, including President Trump, seem to favor Senator Bernie Sanders to emerge as the Democratic nominee. Some think he would be the easiest to defeat since he’s so far to the left. Others like the notion that he will harm down-ballot Democratic candidates who are forced to either echo or refute the Democratic Socialist’s policy proposals. While these things may seem important on the surface, I believe there’s a much bigger reason conservatives should hope for Sanders to be the nominee.

Authoritarianism is on the rise in America in two ways. First, it’s manifesting in policies that are doing real harm to the people and the Constitution. From AB-5 in California killing the gig economy and putting independent contractors in precarious positions to Virginia’s push for draconian gun laws being watched—and in some cases echoed—by leftists around the country, it’s becoming evident that conservatives are not winning the practical war against authoritarianism.

The second way it’s rising is through sentiment. We are all well aware of the radical progressive indoctrination happening in schools at every level. This combined with a distinct leftward lean by mainstream media and Hollywood tells us our conservative ideology may be righteous, but it’s losing on the popularity front, especially among young Americans who will be leading this nation in the future.

We desperately need to have the conversation about Sanders’ policies and authoritarianism in general. The best way to capture the fleeting attention of Americans is by putting this conversation on the national stage through the general election. It’s a blight that’s becoming popular, like eating Tide Pods or playing Pokemon Go. The difference is Tide Pods and Pokemon Go only harmed participants. Authoritarianism is spreading and threatens to harm the masses.

If Sanders is thwarted before reaching the general election—and that certainly seems to be what the DNC is trying to do—then the opportunity to send socialism back to its cave for a time will pass. The radical progressives will not be deterred. They will be emboldened to try harder, radicalize faster, and take over the Democratic Party more than they already have. Organizations like the Justice Democrats are practically begging for Sanders to lose the nomination even though they support him because by losing, they know they will only become stronger in the not-so-long-term. By 2022, they will have the numbers to install more AOCs and Rashida Tlaibs in districts across America. The only scenario that would derail them is a Sanders nomination followed by an unambiguous spanking in the general election. At that point, the Democratic Establishment can say, “Nope, been there, done that, never again.”

One argument I’ve heard that is at least a little compelling is the notion that if Sanders can earn the nomination in theory by having a plurality of delegates, then lose the nomination at the convention, it would cause a fissure in the Democratic Party that would doom them. This is true, and I’ve been close to buying into this idea a few times over the last couple of weeks. However, it will only secure our election goals for 2020, but would exacerbate our problem beyond that. Authoritarianism and socialism need to be killed off as quickly as possible. The longer we let it fester, the harder it will be to reverse the indoctrination.

Some say it’s a risk to take on Sanders. Conventional wisdom says he would be easier to defeat than Joe Biden or Mike Bloomberg, but I’m not so sure. He has one thing in his base that his opponents do not have: passion. Conventional wisdom also told us that candidate Trump had no shot against Hillary Clinton, but passion won out. Therefore, the risk of having Sanders as president if he can pull off a victory is too great, right? Again, I refer back to the argument that keeps pulling me back into wanting him to be nominated. We must win this election, but we must also think towards the future. If we don’t set a general election blaze to the rising socialistic specter now, we may be looking at a much tougher battle in near-future elections.

A Bernie Sanders nomination is the way for conservatives to deal with creeping authoritarianism on a national stage. Our best ideas versus their best ideas shouldn’t even be a contest, but it’s the battle that must be fought sooner rather than later.

