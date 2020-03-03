What happens when a major city’s government puts more value in protecting criminal illegal aliens or virtue signaling about climate change than serving their citizens? Street crime goes up. Human feces covers the street. Open air drug use becomes rampant. And stores get robbed in broad daylight.

Casually.

San Francisco’s no arrest policy has anarchic results. pic.twitter.com/3FqauPHUaM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 3, 2020

This video, being widely shared on social media, demonstrates the nonchalant attitude criminals have in San Francisco. They know the police won’t come because they’re too busy ticketing people for plastic straws. The know the store owners can’t defend their property because of draconian gun control laws. They know bystanders or employees won’t try to stop them because they risk being sued. In San Francisco, criminals rule the streets.

But something strange is happening. Rather, something not strange is not happening. One would think that the residence of San Francisco would have had enough. They should be mad as hell over the lack of action from city government that is too busy with their latest radical progressive pet project like climate change or pretending to help the homeless. Except, they’re not. This is a lost city, one with a majority of residence who are indoctrinated into a leftist mindset in which victimhood is a virtue to be sought and authoritarianism is a dream that may someday be completely realized. They have given as much control over their lives to government as possible under the Constitution and they’re confused by why collectivism hasn’t produced utopia yet.

The worst part about this video is how there’s absolutely no fear or sense of urgency among the thieves. They have numbers, bags, and progressive politicians preventing law enforcement from enforcing the law.

It’s hard not to generalize regarding a city like San Francisco that utterly refuses to consider any of those evil politicians with the letter (R) next to their name. This city is a Democrat stronghold and the people will go down with the leftist policies.

