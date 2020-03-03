Poor James Comey. The former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations has no friends. Republicans hate him as a Deep State ringleader who let Hillary Clinton slide over her unambiguously illegal email debacle. Democrats hate him because they blame his opening of an investigation into Clinton as a factor in her 2016 election loss. Since then, he’s tried to get back into the Democrats’ good graces by constantly bashing President Trump, but some wounds run too deep.

In an effort to stay relevant in a world that wants to forget him, Comey decided to chime in and throw his support behind Joe Biden. It was received and subsequently rejected by a senior Biden staffer.

Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge? https://t.co/NK4VrYGzT1 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 3, 2020

Biden campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates hilariously said what many Democrats feel. Not only is Comey considered a traitor to their cause, but he’s also a very strange man whose opinion is often ridiculed by both sides of the political aisle. Mind you, this is a man who has entertained running for public office. Considering he’s a politician without a political home, chances are slim he’d ever be able to mount a serious effort.

But Bates wasn’t the only one with thoughts about Comey’s endorsement. Twitter chimed in as Twitter always does:

Biden has a multi-racial coalition of McKinsey-Americans, FBI-Americans, and CIA-Americans. https://t.co/PBiARAUtUd — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) March 3, 2020

I always take advice about decency & dignity from a man who lied to judges to spy on his political opposition. Oh wait… no, I don’t. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 3, 2020

When Comey and Brennan come out for Biden you know they’re afraid of the unraveling of the Deep State. https://t.co/ygQxoMCIhE — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 3, 2020

The deep state deep-sixes Bernie, goes all-in for Biden. Who could have possibly seen this coming? — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) March 3, 2020

Biden now has the endorsements of both James Comey and John Brennan. It's not just the political establishment, but the national security establishment rallying around him, too. Both authoritarian figures; both backing Biden. Receipts below. https://t.co/mWd8jg1lFU — Branko Marcetic (@BMarchetich) March 3, 2020

Joe Biden, the guy who has accomplished nothing during his lifetime in politics other than be outstandingly inappropriate with small children on video….is going to restore “decency” to the White House? 🤣🇺🇸👌🏻 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 3, 2020

Seriously, nobody likes James Comey. Nobody. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 3, 2020

Biden scores the coveted James Comey endorsement https://t.co/uGrFSfQ2z2 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 3, 2020

No one wants your endorsement dude. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) March 3, 2020

Key perpetrator of false and dangerous Russia collusion hoax endorses Biden. https://t.co/qJqo5jkasE — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 3, 2020

The cognitive dissonance of your narcissism is only matched by the havoc you wreaked on our constitutional republic. pic.twitter.com/CvId8IJlk6 — Gut Check @check_gut (@check_gut) March 3, 2020

While many are lampooning James Comey for his rejected endorsement, we have to ask ourselves what it takes to get the endorsement of both Comey and John Brennan, which Joe Biden has received. The Deep State loves Quid Pro Joe.

Update: A previous version of this story said Biden received a nomination from James Clapper, not John Brennan. It’s hard to keep up with the Deep State ringleaders.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.