The coronavirus is in the process of paralyzing much of the world as tens, perhaps hundreds of thousands of people have already been infected. The death toll continues to rise daily and Americans are getting very antsy as it dominates much of the news cycle. But a recent hideous trend on social media has leftists claiming if they are infected, they will be going to campaign rallies for President Trump, presumably with the intention of spreading the deadly disease to his supporters.

One such person is Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, who Tweeted “#solidarity Yaaaas!!” while Tweet-quoting “For the record, if I get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

This isn’t the first time the Councilwoman, who was elected last year, has stirred up controversy for her unhinged views. A video of her calling for “community ownership of land, labor, resources, and distribution of those resources,” came to the public eye last year, but only after she had won her election.

“And whatever that morphs into is, I think, what will serve community the best, and I’m excited to usher it in by any means necessary,” she concluded. She has since claimed she is not a communist, but it clearly sounds like she’s advocating for communism with this detailed explanation of her economic ideology.

<noscript><iframe title="What does this sound like to you?" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zkuBmsfSiUM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

NOQ Report reached out for comment but has not received a reply. We will update this story with her response. Some on Twitter have started reacting to her Tweet which only began receiving attention early Tuesday morning despite it sitting on her public timeline since last Friday. The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra pointed it out on Twitter and reactions started coming in shortly afterwards.

Democrat Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca says that she stands in "solidarity" with someone who says that they if they get the coronavirus that they will attend as many Trump rallies as possible She appears to have made the statement on her government Twitter account https://t.co/YySSLhcNBZ pic.twitter.com/fJV0nJycHR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 3, 2020

You should resign from the city council immediately you evil, soulless woman. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 3, 2020

Wow. I don't use the c-word often, but you qualify. — Laurie E Jann (@laurie_e_jann) March 3, 2020

Democrat Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca appears to say that she stands in with apparently using the coronavirus as a weapon against supporters of President Donald Trump. https://t.co/gxbHSD8cnR pic.twitter.com/F9WMdyvMcP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 3, 2020

SHAME ON YOU!!! — Chez3 / Digital Soldier🌟🌟🌟 (@Chez312) March 3, 2020

For the record, you're trash for wishing harm and possible death on someone for a political disagreement. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) March 3, 2020

Yes, some elected Democrats really do want want millions of Americans to die from #CoronaVirus. https://t.co/fT6BWoWJXj — Alexander Higgins – Coronavirus Updates (@kr3at) March 3, 2020

What’s most disappointing about this tweet is that you’re not even apologetic or embarrassed that you stand in “solidarity” with those who wish bad health and death on fellow Americans. I would expect that kind of behavior from terrorism supporters but not a Councilperson. — HB_Bruce (@HB_Brucey) March 3, 2020

Even in this polarized political atmosphere, under no circumstances should anyone wish the coronavirus to spread among opposition supporters. There is no justification for this whatsoever. Democrats should disavow her completely.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.