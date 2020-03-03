Social workers handle a lot of abuse. Between the people they’re trying to help and those who get in their way, it’s challenging work that can, at times, be dangerous. New York City social worker Purcell Gowie was walking near his home in East Harlem when he was gunned down. The suspect is an illegal alien.

Luis Gustavo Sanchez Arenales, 19, tried to flee by going to Dulles International Airport in Washington DC. His evasion technique may have worked if Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) had not cooperated with NYPD to apprehend the fleeing suspect outside of their jurisdiction. According to CBP:

STERLING, Virginia – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Luis Gustavo Sanchez Arenales, wanted by New York City Police on suspicion of homicide, before he could board a Mexico-bound flight Saturday at Washington Dulles International Airport. CBP officers apprehended Sanchez Arenales, 19, of New York City, at 5 p.m. Saturday as he attempted to flee the United States. Sanchez Arenales is a suspect in the February 12 shooting death of social worker Purcell Gowie in East Harlem, N.Y. “This arrest illustrates the seamless collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement as we captured a fleeing murder suspect and will bring him before a court of law to stand before his charges,” said Anne Maricich, CBP’s Acting Director of Field Operations, Baltimore Field Office. “Customs and Border Protection contributes our unique border security authority to identify and arrest dangerous fugitives at our ports of entry and return them to justice. It’s one way in which CBP helps to keep our country and our citizens safe.”

The irony, of course, is that New York sanctuary jurisdiction policy would not allow the favor to be returned. If federal law enforcement such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requested assistance holding an apprehended criminal immigrant, NYPD would be forced to not comply based on the radical progressive ideology of local and state politicians.

But this isn’t a game of fairness. Despite knowing cooperation only works in one direction, CBP officers put the safety and security of Americans over petty political battles. Of course they wouldn’t allow a New York City murderer to escape. They are patriots.

In the reverse situation, NYPD officers would be forced to release dangerous criminals if federal law enforcement filed a detainer. If anything, a detainer is a “Get Out Of Jail Free” card for criminal illegal immigrants because Democrats hold their safety and security in the highest regard. A criminal illegal immigrant will always be released much faster than an criminal who is an American citizen captured in a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Another bad guy is behind bars thanks to CBP helping the NYPD. It’s sad that sanctuary policies prohibit local law enforcement from reciprocating. As long as Democrats put freedom of illegal immigrants over safety for Americans, law enforcement’s hands are tied.

