The Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter wanted to make a statement by visiting the home of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey for a “community meeting.” Instead, they were met by the DA’s husband at the door with a semi-automatic pistol in hand.

The black rights group proudly released the video in hopes of drawing sympathy to their cause. It worked to some extent as many, particularly those who are not fans of Lacey (I’m not a fan), cheered them on. But most reactions on social media indicate people were more upset by the invasion of privacy and refusal to acknowledge property rights of an American citizen.

DA's dont spend a lot of time socializing Showing up at someones home protesting makes you look disrespectful & arrogant. Write a letter to the mayor expressing your views. Pick 2 to 3 issues in the letter to discuss.

You can write speak with your state congressman also. — dolores wood⭐⭐⭐ (@deemw1) March 3, 2020

I agree with taking the to the streets including the homes of our elected officials. But that's were the line should be drawn the street or sidewalk. Stay off their property. You never know you may become the one being protested. https://t.co/apy0CXptwP — Marvin Holloman (@MarvinHolloman1) March 3, 2020

Good for him. Idiots show up at people's homes and won't leave are lucky they walk out of their. — kf100 (@kfrost100) March 2, 2020

1. U don't show up night after night as a mob on someone's porch harassing them & demanding an audience. Do that at their office.

2. You don't respond to protestors on your porch by pointing a gun at them & threatening to shoot. CALL THE POLICE

Why does this even need to be said? https://t.co/NCNFAj6m6d — Feral (@shuboogie) March 2, 2020

I mean, y’all were threatening him on his property and not leaving when he told you to. So. I hope the trespassers got arrested. — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) March 2, 2020

Good for him. Hope they got arrested. https://t.co/mqp9E8m7ti — baldilocks says Repeal CA AB5 and Kill the PROact (@JulietteAkinyi) March 2, 2020

I don’t blame him — chris brown (@prepper1776) March 2, 2020

There is no justification for tormenting they family at their home. Full Stop. — Rains 🇺🇸 (@PatriotRains) March 2, 2020

According to Black Lives Matter, they have been trying to secure a meeting with the District Attorney since 2016. They claim to have held weekly protests outside of her office. Meanwhile, Lacey claims the group continuously harasses her and that this isn’t the first time they’ve attempted to engage her on her private property.

This appears to be the case of two wrongs making nothing right. Lacey has not denied avoiding the group intentionally, as Black Lives Matter claims. Conversely, BLM has not denied harassing the District Attorney. Unfortunately, having a meeting after this event would only encourage other groups to form mobs outside of politician’s homes and going on their private property. That must not be the case.

The saddest part is BLMLA’s team probably believe this endears their cause to the people. But the inherent racism of the group’s desire to make their lives supersede the lives of other races was overshadowed by their disregard for property rights.

