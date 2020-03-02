What if I told you Google and the other tech companies could shift 15 million votes in the 2020 election? Then I added that at least one former professor believes this explains Joe Biden’s big win in South Carolina. Being that both Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar ended their campaigns following those results, would it raise an eyebrow? It should. Tomorrow is Super Tuesday and some Republicans are talking about voting for Bernie Sanders. Time to rethink that strategy.

Bots Don’t Have this Much Power

Dr. Robert Epstein voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Despite his own political preferences he is both alarmed and determined to warn about the dangers the technology companies pose to our elections. He has been studying the techniques companies like Google have been using since at least 2013. This has been augmented by whistleblowers and former employees as well as leaks of company meetings which provide context and details about their specific activities related to elections. Today on Glenn Beck’s podcast when asked how he wanted to frame the interview, Dr. Epstein said clearly:

We are facing the end of democracy as we know it.

And according to Dr. Epstein, these activities could have devastating effects for Republicans. The tech companies donate to Democrats and shift votes in their direction. From his recent article:

No matter which weak candidate the Democrats ultimately nominate, and even with Russia’s help, President Donald Trump can’t win the 2020 election. For that matter, in races nationwide in which the projected winning margins are small—say, under 5 percent or so—Republicans, in general, are likely to lose.

And he has the research to back up his claim adding he may be underestimating the the impact. In rigorous study of the techniques that monitors the online experience of 10’s of thousands of participants from around the world the potential to shift votes is astounding.

Search Engine Manipulation Effect (SEME)

This is related to the search algorithm, which prioritizes results. Most users are likely to click in the first several results to learn more about the topic they are looking for. By prioritizing these results, Google could easily shift 20% of undecided voters according to Dr. Epstein.

As an example, a Ukrainian court ordered an investigation into Joe Biden’s role in the firing of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. Google’s algorithm could arrange the results of a search about Joe Biden and Ukraine to put information about this down the page. This would decrease the likelihood an undecided voter sees it. Instead they could prioritize articles about the ‘conspiracy theory’ about Biden and Ukraine.

With this type of manipulation there is no record. It is also completely controlled internal to the organization and can’t be counteracted or corrected according to Dr. Epstein.

Go Vote Reminder

in 2018 Google replaced their logo with a “Go Vote” reminder. This received praise as a public service. Yet according to Dr. Epstein it is anything but. Google knows the demographics of their users and according to the research it could have shifted 800,000 votes if everyone saw it. In case you forgot, President Donald Trump won by a margin of about 70,000 votes in three states.

Stay Out of the Democrat Primary

Economist Keith Boulding once said, “A world of unseen dictatorship is conceivable, still using the forms of democratic government.” Dr. Epstein says this is exactly what Republicans are up against. A technological elite that actually have the ability to take over public policy by means that are difficult to identify. While it is likely that these companies will work with the mainstream Democrats to stop Bernie.

If the nomination is stolen from Sanders, the Bernie Bros will stay home and it will create a sharp fracture in the party. This effect could be magnified if the revolutionaries make good on their threat to wreak havoc in Milwaukee and other urban cities to vent their juvenile rage. Lower turnout from the Democrat base can only help to reelect the President.

In the event Sanders wins the nomination, it is likely the tech companies would work to his benefit. Google leadership’s leaked group therapy session guarantees they won’t work to the benefit of President Trump. In that case I am not sure you want to be the person who pulled the lever for a communist thinking that insanity would be easier to beat. Dr. Epstein’s research shows the game could be rigged in ways we are only beginning to understand. Just let it ride.

*If you would like to support Dr. Epstein’s work to hold the technology companies responsible you can visit mygoogleresearch.com.

