When I first noticed #TrumpCrash trending on Twitter, I assumed it was a joke. Then, I remembered where I was. Twitter isn’t known as a place for lucid analyses or cutting political punditry.

My first instinct was that there would be many who were being ironic, perhaps taking a jab at the President’s handling of the coronavirus or pretending like the major downturn on Wall Street was his fault. What I found was that most weren’t being ironic. They weren’t pretending. There are actual idiots in this nation who believe the stock market crash is President Trump’s fault.

and on today’s episode of “another one of trump’s tweets from years ago comes back to bite him in his orange ass” #TrumpCrash pic.twitter.com/zqH1dZq0TT — karl (@scorpihobabe) February 28, 2020

#StockMarketCrash2020 – Trump's gonna pee in his Depends when he sees that this is trending now.#TrumpVirus #TrumpCrash — John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) February 28, 2020

Hey Republicans, you know we liberals could make up conspiracy theories too, if we wanted to. How about "Republicans deliberately crash the economy whenever they know they're about to lose, to stick Dems with the mess so they can't focus on new progress." #TrumpCrash — 🆘Rev Magdalen |This Machine Dismantles Patriarchy (@revmagdalen) February 28, 2020

#TrumpCrash is trending! Retweet and like to spread the truth! — Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) February 28, 2020

A question for Trump supporters: Was the racism really worth the complete financial ruin?#TrumpCrash — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) February 28, 2020

If there’s any reason to doubt the qualifications of certain American citizens to vote, this is it. By no means am I suggesting anyone who is legally entitled to vote should be stifled in any way, but it’s a sad testament to our republic that there are so many in this country who truly have no clue about what’s going on the world. This isn’t just another ugly example of Trump Derangement Syndrome. This represents a large subset of Americans who cheer for disaster so they can have fresh reasons to attack our President.

The stock market is experiencing a much-needed market correction. It’s the best-case scenario from a political perspective, assuming it rebounds soon, as we’ve enjoyed growth for far too long. A blow to the stock market must happen from time to time. That’s what it’s called a market “correction.” The fact that this one is happening in a way that cannot be blamed on any policies in Washington DC or economic conditions in our nation is arguably the only gift the coronavirus is giving us. This deadly disease is wreaking havoc around the world. It is killing people and harming the global economy. But we will recover. The pandemic will slow and eventually stop. When things start going back to normal, that’s when we’ll be able to ride the economic boom all over again, just in time for November.

Until then, we’ll likely have to suffer the fools who actually believe the actions and policies of the President of the United States are to blame for drops on Wall Street. I feel dumber just uttering those words as a perspective shared by some of my fellow Americans.

<noscript><iframe title="'Everyone Is Now Dumber For Having Listened [To What You've Said]. May God Have Mercy On Your Soul.'" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JohGniYph-c?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

There have been many memes about morons placing blame in the absolute wrong direction, but trending #TrumpCrash to blame the President on the coronavirus-inspired stock market drop is the worst ever. A negative IQ is required to come up with this stuff.

