Senate Bill 1, the popular Road Repair and Accountability Act, has been stolen. The bill that California voters designated to fix their abysmal roads and unsustainable levels of traffic was hijacked by Governor Gavin Newsom for his climate change pet project. The promise made to voters has been officially broken.

Technically, it was broken twice. Not only did voters pass the bill specifically to address the roads, but they even overwhelmingly passed Proposition 69 a year later to make absolutely certain Sacramento wouldn’t tax them $54 billion and then use the money for something other than roads. Unfortunately, the Governor has outsmarted everyone and found a way to not only let the heavily congested roads continue to rot, but also solidify his position as one of the world’s most obtuse climate change alarmists.

Executive Order N-19-19 did an end around on voters by taking the money allocated for popular projects such as widening Highway 99 and moving it to his green projects like adding more rails. Locomotives are the future in Gavin Newsom’s world. What the voters wanted is secondary to what he believes they really need, which is to start laying the groundwork for the Green New Deal.

Meanwhile, media outlets in California other than conservative talk radio are sitting back and letting it happen without a peep. Why? Because they’re all-in on Newsom’s climate change hysteria. They’re just as big of radical progressives as he is, so they’re keeping the blatant betrayal on the down low.

Californians need to be told how badly they were robbed and local media isn’t going to do it. The onus is on social media and independent news outlets like OAN and California journalist Pearson Sharp to alert the people about this betrayal.

