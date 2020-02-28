He may be retiring from the New England Patriots, but there is not a chance Watson is going to be bored. It could be assumed that Watson is exceptional in a number of ways as he was a Georgia Bulldog, he also shared that he and his wife Kirsten have seven children. His most important job he said is being an exceptional husband and father.

Watson’s speech at CPAC 2020 was well grounded in faith and family. The goal of families is to raise well-rounded and capable adults. This is accomplished according to Watson by the family being the first form of community and government a child experiences. It is where they learn to incorporate new ideas, the importance of faith and service and understand what happens when they break the rules.

According to Watson, family needs to be at the center of all policy making. He states it is the nucleus of civilization upon which everything else is built. As such, building strong families must be a priority that is praised, supported and encouraged through polices that makes it easier, not harder for families to form.

Watson took note of the three major threats to the family unit from his point of view. Specifically he spoke of moral relativism, fatherlessness and abortion. He took each one of these topics head on with passion and eloquence clearly rooted in a strong faith.

Our current society is operating on cultural norms rather than transcendental standards according to Watson. Some commentators talk about popular culture being rooted a narrative that positions every life choice as equally valid or acceptable. It may not be popular, but truth should underpin all of culture. Watson says often this view is deemed “outdated” and counters that saying the truth never changes. Only people’s opinion on it shifts.

Another truth he was very clear on was the need for responsible and engaged fathers in the home. He ticked off the statistics we all know to be true, but seem to be moot in the public debate. Problems such as increased rates of risk behaviors and less successful educational outcomes for the one in four children being raised without a father in the home are well documented. It makes raising the well-rounded and capable adults even more difficult. Watson noted, “A Dad is a daughter’s first love and a son’s first hero”.

He carefully framed the role of a father in very masculine terms, also not politically correct. But those typically male traits are important for young boys and girls. He instructed parents to use the fact that your children imitate you for good. Act the way you want them to act or the way you would others to treat them.

Then the football hero stuck his fist right in the flames of the most divisive moral debate. Watson proclaimed:

Abortion is the most important human rights issue of our day. Human dignity begins at conception and extends to the grave.

He went on to say that this issue should not be a political debate. He asserted that for those that have gone through it is an issue that affects everyone in a family. Most important, he welcomed everyone who had struggled with either having an abortion themselves or being affected when a loved one elected to be embraced in the movement. It is rare to hear a public speech from a cultural icon that rings with such moral clarity on the abortion issue.

Watson closed by saying:

With God’s help we can be the good stewards of our families. The most precious gift He has given us. Keep working and God Bless you.

The only sound then was thunderous applause.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.