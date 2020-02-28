The two most effective actions taken by the administration so far to stave off the border crisis has been negotiating with Mexico to prevent migrants from even reaching the United States border and the Migrant Protection Protocol program, the so-called “Stay in Mexico” rules that allowed the immigration system to make asylum seekers return to Mexico while they wait for their asylum hearings. Both have been fabulous deterrents, making potential migrants from Central America think twice before subjecting themselves to rape and abuse on the dangerous journey with cartel escorts.

But the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the program today, setting the stage for a Supreme Court battle. In the meantime, the border crisis is likely to swell up once again. With confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mexico reported today as well, this combines for a very dangerous piece of judicial activism by two Democrat-appointed judges.

Two-Democrat appointed judges voted on Friday to block the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocol program, a policy that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are heard in the U.S., which came after news broke earlier in the day that Mexico had confirmed its first cases of coronvirus. The program, commonly referred to as “Remain in Mexico,” was designed to stop illegal immigrants from exploiting loopholes in the U.S. immigration system. The Washington Post reported: The Trump administration has claimed that the migrant families have been exploiting loopholes in U.S. law to secure their release, knowing of the court-mandated 20-day limit for detaining children. The MPP program was designed to prevent families from entering the United States and later skipping their court hearings to avoid deportation; instead, families have been sitting on the Mexico side of the border. … Judges Richard A. Paez and William A. Fletcher, both appointed by President Bill Clinton, voted to uphold the injunction, while Ferdinand F. Fernandez, a President George H.W. Bush appointee, disagreed.

With spring and summer month approaching, the move by the 9th Circuit couldn’t have come at a worse time for America. Potential migrants have been waiting for this to happen, biding their time in Central America before starting more migrant caravans that overwhelmed border patrol in 2018 and early 2019. The Migrant Protection Protocol greatly slowed the formation of the caravans, proving beyond a reasonable doubt the vast majority of those who seek “asylum” are only using it as a ticket to be released into the interior of the United States, never to appear in court again.

Those who are truly seeking to escape persecution and who fear for their lives based on the criteria set by international asylum protocols would see no distinction between waiting in the United States and waiting in Mexico for their asylum hearing. One may be preferable to the other, but those fleeing true persecution would still prefer the conditions south of the United State border in Mexico to whatever perceived threats they’re fleeing.

BREAKING: The liberal 9th Circuit just halted President Trump's highly effective Remain In Mexico policy Under Remain In Mexico, just 11 migrants have qualified for legitimate asylum—virtually ending asylum abuse Courts can't dictate immigration policy This is an outrage RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 28, 2020

The President and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been reshaping the judiciary to be more focused on upholding the Constitution, but there are still plenty of radical judges making it challenging for the administration to act properly. The complexion of the 9th Circuit has changed, but it still comes down to luck of the draw on individual cases.

With the coronavirus now in Mexico, the activist judges of the 9th Circuit have demonstrated once again they and the Democrats who approve of their decision truly do not care for the safety of American citizens. They want to destroy this nation.

