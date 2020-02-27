Politicians often make statements that, upon further review, make absolutely no sense. Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose presidential campaign is fading quickly, made such a statement yesterday when she declared she was initiating a “plan” to force President Trump to divert money from building the wall to fighting the coronavirus.

Tomorrow, I’m introducing a plan that takes every dime Donald Trump is spending on his wall, and diverting it to fighting the coronavirus. #CNNTownHall — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 27, 2020

It was a populist statement from a woman who is desperately trying to regain the relevance she had in the nomination race a few months ago. It’s also one of those statements that seems to make sense from a leftist perspective, hitting two components of the Democrats’ current perspectives: the President is doing enough to fight the coronavirus and the border wall is racist or something. But when one thinks a little bit about what she’s proposing, it’s utterly ludicrous. Senator Ted Cruz called her out for the idiocy.

How exactly would open borders protect us from the potential spread of a worldwide pandemic? https://t.co/bzUrvt1g6Y — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 27, 2020

If anything, the coronavirus is evidence that we NEED the southern border wall and stricter enforcement of travel and immigration laws. Elizabeth Warren is foolish to conflate the two issues. Americans aren’t that stupid. Ted Cruz eradicated her idea with a Tweet.

Image via Gage Skidmore.

