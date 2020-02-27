A report from Reuters indicates the White House is considering invoking the Defense Production Act to stimulate domestic production of “personal protective equipment,” most notably N95 face masks that are considered to be an essential tool in combating the spread of the coronavirus. Currently, China is the biggest producer of these masks and they’re keeping them all to themselves right now.

The law from 1950 allows the government to order mass production of emergency supplies. It as meant to used for wartime efforts in preparation for the Korean War, but it’s within the power of the President to invoke it under just about any circumstance.

The biggest producers of the masks in the United States are 3M Corp, Honeywell International Inc and Kimberly-Clark Corp. If the President invokes the law, these and other companies will be mandated to ramp up production for use by the federal government. There are 300 million N95 masks stockpiled by the government currently with only a fraction ready for immediate distribution.

BREAKING: President Trump is considering invoking the Defense Production Act to rapidly expand domestic manufacturing of protective masks and clothing to combat the coronavirushttps://t.co/qZuR35fogn — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 27, 2020

The coronavirus has been spreading rapidly across China and is starting to become more prevalent in other countries like Iran, Italy, and South Korea. It spreads like the flu through close contact with infected individuals, but it has the caveat of being extremely contagious even when carriers are asymptomatic.

If the disease starts spreading rapidly in the United States, Democrats and mainstream media will try to pin the blame on the administration. In fact, they’re already doing it.

The White House appears to be taking all of the necessary steps to prevent a disaster like what’s happening in China and other countries. This latest report shows how seriously the administration is taking the coronavirus.

