Officials abused the process of obtaining a FISA warrant and multiple renewals on Carter Page. Two of the warrants have actually been declared illegal.

At CPAC 2020, Thursday morning contained several panels reviewing the investigation launched by law enforcement into the Trump campaign and presidency using those warrants. Thanks to the hard work of journalists and some members of congress and their staffers, we now know many details of how those investigations were launched. Additional details are expected as U.S. Attorney John Durham concludes his investigation.

The question still looms how faith can be restored in the FISA process. It is currently existing on a 90 day renewal of the authorization. This temporary measure is set to expire on March 15, 2020. Speaking at the conference, Representative John Ratcliffe noted that about 25% of the actionable intelligence received by the United States originates with FISA warrants. In a separate panel Representative Doug Collins agreed FISA is a tool that has value for surveilling foreigners who pose a threat to the United States. However, both congressman asserted the FISA Court and procedures must be reformed.

They also made nearly identical comments about the barriers to getting these reforms done. They are called Democrats. The FISA abuse occurred under a Democrat administration against a Republican candidate. In order to reform the process, Democrats would need to to acknowledge the malfeasance that occurred. As panelists noted, this would mean acknowledging the memo written by Representative Devin Nunes outlining the abuse of the process in 2018 was correct. More importantly it would mean the competing memo written by Representative Adam Schiff based on the same intelligence was at best, misleading.

In light of the upcoming expiration, we should be supporting the position articulated by Representative Collins on stage. He said that he did not support an extension in light of Democrats’ inaction. If these are tools that benefit our national security and the safety of Americans, simply passing on endless extensions serves only to prevent accountability for Democrats and the previous administration. All of the system failures that were articulated by Horowitz are unaddressed. This is a situation that should not persist to ensure the 4th Amendment rights of American citizens are protected.