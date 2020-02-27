Democratic candidates Mike Bloomberg and Joe Biden have been claiming President Trump cut the budgets for the Centers of Disease Control, putting Americans at risk with the coronavirus ramping up. Bloomberg has spent a great deal of money promoting an ad that makes this same claim. The problem is the claim is absolutely false and even the Associated Press acknowledged it in a recent fact-check article.

MIKE BLOOMBERG: “There’s nobody here to figure out what the hell we should be doing. And he’s defunded — he’s defunded Centers for Disease Control, CDC, so we don’t have the organization we need. This is a very serious thing.” — debate Tuesday night. JOE BIDEN, comparing the Obama-Biden administration with now: “We increased the budget of the CDC. We increased the NIH budget. … He’s wiped all that out. … He cut the funding for the entire effort.” THE FACTS: They’re both wrong to say the agencies have seen their money cut. Bloomberg is repeating the false allegation in a new ad that states the U.S. is unprepared for the virus because of “reckless cuts” to the CDC. Trump’s budgets have proposed cuts to public health, only to be overruled by Congress, where there’s strong bipartisan support for agencies such as the CDC and NIH. Instead, financing has increased.

It is quickly becoming part of the Democrats’ election playbook to blame the coronavirus on President Trump. Their media proxies have gone so far as to dub it the “Trumpvirus.” The implication based on their recent actions is that at least some of them are actually hoping for this to turn into a disaster. The best hopes the Democrats have of winning the White House and keeping control of the House of Representatives is for the coronavirus to devastate the nation.

Breitbart was the first to report on the falsehoods being spoken by Bloomberg following the last Democratic debate. As they noted, the administration has proposed cuts, but those cuts have not been approved by Congress. They even increased the budgets.

Americans must remain cognizant of the truth despite what most mainstream media outlets and Democrats are reporting. There are fears that need to be associated with the coronavirus, but don’t let political bias obscure the real threats it poses.

