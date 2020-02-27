Democrats on Capitol Hill and campaigns across the country are telegraphing their next big move. They are watching the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and working with their media proxies to spin this crisis in the minds of Americans as President Trump’s fault. Every statement regarding the virus will have the President’s name and his responses to the disease attached to it, and invariably it will be painted in a negative light. Meanwhile, the true culprits who sparked this soon-to-be pandemic—China’s Communist Party—get a pass in the eyes of Democrats and the media.

The Mueller investigation failed. Impeachment failed. Now, they’re turning to an act of God as their election savior. Even if we dismiss how pitiful their strategies have been since the midterm elections, we cannot look past the depravity necessary to do, as Laura Ingraham put it, “Coronavirus Campaigning.” In fact, the NY Times went so far as to rename the coronavirus for effect, as The Daily Wire EIC Ben Shapiro noted.

So China unleashes a highly viral and significantly deadly virus and actively shuts down information about it, the virus hits every populated continent…and you're calling it Trumpvirus? https://t.co/6hFZk88uLm — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 27, 2020

The level of propaganda regarding this outbreak is going far beyond their previous efforts to take down President Trump, which is saying a lot considering they’ve kept the anti-Trump volume at 11 for over three years. But they have a few major problems, not the least of which is their need for the coronavirus to take a very nasty turn in our nation. It’s arguably the most disgusting aspect of modern American politics that opposition parties must inwardly (and sometimes outwardly) cheer for disaster in order to harm their political rivals.

Their biggest problem is, of course, fighting the facts. The President was lambasted by Democrats and the press when he initiated the travel ban from China. They called it a “racist” move that was premature. Of course, there were no retractions or apologies when the wisdom of his move become evident. They simply moved on and found a new angle from which to attack. Then, the President asked for $2.5 billion to fight the virus, at which point Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said it was insufficient. As Speaker of the House, she has more control over the nation’s purse strings than anyone else. In his speech regarding the coronavirus yesterday, he rightly noted that if she thought it was insufficient, she has the power to allocate more.

The economy is another major risk factor for the President as it’s arguably his biggest selling point for reelection. The coronavirus is in the process of greatly damaging the world economy, including ours. There’s no way to know where the “coronavirus bottom” is. Supply lines have been affected dramatically already. The stock market is plunging. Democrats and their media allies are being careful not to blame this side-effect on the President yet, but they’re keeping their eyes on it. Any moves the President makes to turn things around will be instantly deemed ineffective in the left’s efforts to create a self-fulfilling prophecy. In times of crisis, sentiment is the biggest driving force behind major rises and falls of economic indicators and the left will try to keep everyone scared.

There’s a problem with this for Democrats. Most economists have been expecting the economy to slow dramatically at some point soon. We’ve never experienced sustained growth for this long—now over a decade—and a downturn has been due, even if only as a major market correction. Well, here it is. It’s the one silver lining regarding the coronavirus, at least from the President’s perspective. A downturn caused by an act of God followed by a rebound leading into the November elections is an ideal scenario for the President politically. One of the biggest risks to his reelection hopes was an ill-timed downturn with no outward factors making it happen. If the coronavirus can be contained or eliminated by late spring or early summer, the President can ride the growth that follows as a testament to his economic leadership despite a disaster.

None of this takes into account the worst-case-scenario: the coronavirus causing major sickness, death, and havoc in the United States. Sadly, it’s what Democrats need and, at least in some cases, want. And it could happen. We are better prepared than China was, but this virus seems to be exceptionally contagious and resilient. If it turns really bad in the United States, we could see the President’s administration crippled, the Republican party blamed, and an election day rebuke driven by fear and anger.

Let’s pray that’s not the case.

If the coronavirus is contained, the economy rebounds nicely, and the fears of the people subside, it will be very difficult for Democrats to claim it happened in spite of the President when they’re busy pinning all of the blame for it ahead of time. They’ll still try, but they’re giving Republicans plenty of ammunition to demonstrate their hypocrisy when general election season ramps up.

Democrats and the media want Americans to think of this outbreak as the “Trumpvirus.” It’s a ludicrous label prima facie, but it’s the best election option the left has right now. Hopefully, Americans will recognize the unhinged silliness of the claim.

American Conservative Movement

