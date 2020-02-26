Bernie Sanders talks about the Green New Deal all the time. Elizabeth Warren invokes it regularly at events that feature known environmentalists. All of the Democratic candidates try to flash their green credentials from time to time. But Mike Bloomberg is the biggest climate change extremist of them all, as his own words demonstrate.

As we’ve talked about multiple times on this site, the Green New Deal is actually an economic policy, not environmental policy. It uses climate change as the backdrop to promote radical economic postures like Modern Monetary Theory. Bloomberg’s take on it is reversed. He actually wants to use economic policy as the backdrop for extreme environmentalism. In a recent interview, he “pulled a Hillary” by declaring his war on coal. But he’s taken it much further than Hillary Clinton’s threats in 2016. He’s actually in the process of killing coal in America.

Michael Bloomberg says eliminating the country's coal-fired power plants is "the biggest thing" to ensure coastal cities like Charleston aren't underwater in the next few decades #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/IbUl2veLKJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 27, 2020

Notice at the end he mentioned the widely debunked notion that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez often invokes by saying we need to treat the climate change “crisis” like an event that must be addressed this decade. But unlike AOC and her peers, Bloomberg is pushing for drastic changes in America that will take down entire industries. We should expect this from the ultimate nanny-stater since he’s largely responsible for the current war on plastic straws that so many far-leftists fight every day.

The Green New Deal really is an existential threat to the United States, but for very different reasons than Bloomberg’s proposals. The Green New Deal pushes for economic upheaval, and in the details lies the reality that America will never adopt such radical policies as long as there are enough conservatives on Capitol Hill to block it. Of all the threats that Sanders or Warren present if they were ever in the Oval Office, the Green New Deal isn’t a realistic target for anyone to fear.

Bloomberg’s ideas are definitely realistic targets. He would have the power with or without Congress to change energy policy that makes it impossible for the coal industry to survive. And despite the popularity of “green” thinking in the United States on both sides of the political aisle, his ideas would create such an upheaval in the way the nation operates that the effects would be felt decades before we ever saw a significant decrease in the nation’s carbon emissions. In other words, his attack on the economy would be stealthier than the Green New Deal, but the effects would be just as dramatic.

In many ways, Mike Bloomberg is the Greta Thunberg of American politics. Other radicals use climate change to hide their economic agenda. Bloomberg is a true believer in climate change hysteria. He is the bigger threat to industry than any other candidate.

