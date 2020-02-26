For the first time in any of the ten debates, Bernie Sanders was the recipient of multiple boos. He was booed the first few times he blamed billionaires for all of the nation’s woes, a common mantra that he invokes with, well, everything. He was booed when he attacked Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg. There were hints of boos sprinkled towards him throughout the night.

When asked in a post-debate interview why he seemed to be arguing with the crowd itself at one point, he blamed the DNC and its $1750 ticket prices for floor seating. “So to get a ticket to the debate, you have to be fairly wealthy. Most working people that I know don’t spend $1700 to get a ticket to a debate, and that’s problematic. But, you know, people… that’s what the DNC did.”

Oh my god Bernie said the DNC rigged the South Carolina #DemDebate. (Thanks for the heads up @notcapnamerica) pic.twitter.com/KV6GDCG7mq — José (@josecanyousee) February 26, 2020

It’s true that if his numbers are accurate, the people on the floor were less likely to be Sanders supporters since his base is made up of socialism-loving radical progressives, many of whom are not wealthy enough to drop $1750 for a ticket to an event that will be on live television. But there may be more to his conspiracy theory than he knows.

The DNC barely pretends that they’d prefer any of the candidates other than Sanders. They’re rumored to have unleashed powerful Democrats to convince other candidates to drop out so billionaire Mike Bloomberg can have a clear path to stopping Sanders from winning the nomination outright while also being positioned to “unite” the party at a contested convention. It would not be unfathomable for the DNC to have actually planted pro-Bloomberg shills or anti-Sanders patsies in the audience to spark boos.

As I noted on Twitter, there was even talk that perhaps Bloomberg is the one who planted booing audience members.

There are already conspiracy theories that @MikeBloomberg payed audience members to boo every time @BernieSanders speaks. It's a ridiculous thought. It's probably correct.#DemDebate — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) February 26, 2020

If Bernie Sanders can get his base to parrot his conspiracy theory, then some of the perceived damage to his campaign from the boos can be mitigated, possibly even giving him yet another victim card to play. Either way, the DNC is garbage.

