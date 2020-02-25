Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian ruler who was ousted following 18 days of demonstrations during the Egyptian Revolution of 2011, has died. He was reportedly admitted to the ICU last week. He was 91.

Mubarak succeeded Anwar Sadat following his assassination and ruled Egypt for nearly 30 years from 1981 to 2011. He was a commander in the Egyptian Air Force from 1972-1975 before getting into politics. But after decades as a close ally of the United States, the Obama administration did not back him, allowing the Muslim Brotherhood to lead a revolt that removed him from power.

#BREAKING: Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak dies at 91, Ruled Egypt for 30 years pic.twitter.com/xrlju8pxMF — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) February 25, 2020

He was jailed shortly after his ouster, but acquitted of all charges and released in 2017. News of his death comes on the heels of his two sons, Alaa and Gamal Mubarak, along with seven other people being acquitted of illicit share trading.

Long-time former #Egypt’s dictator Hosni #Mubarak just died today. The 2011 people’s uprising that unseated him didn’t have the chance to hold him fully accountable for his abuses and crimes. But such a day will surely come. Al-Sisi is just another face of his authoritarianism. pic.twitter.com/4QwnRk1c1n — Amr Magdi (@ganobi) February 25, 2020

HOSNI MUBARAK – President of Egypt between 1981 and 2011 – Resigned in Arab Spring's Egyptian Revolution of 2011 – Was put on trial – Former Vice President and Air Force commander – Dead at age of 91 pic.twitter.com/NiyF5eLPJk — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 25, 2020

The cause of death has not been released, but the 91-year-old has been in the intensive care unit since late last week. His death will bring mixed reactions in the region. Some will mourn. Others who considered him a dictator will not.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information comes available.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.