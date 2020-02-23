This article has nothing to do with China. It has everything to do with the Democratic Party and more specifically the Establishment wing of the party. They have a problem, at least a perceived one. Senator Bernie Sanders is not fading away as they’d hoped. They desperately want him to and they’re playing every angle possible to try to force him out.

Instead of being weakened by the majority of DNC-controlled talking heads on their news channels and networks trying to subvert his campaign, it seems as if Sanders is getting stronger. He went from wining the popular vote but coming in second in delegates in Iowa to winning New Hampshire, and now winning Nevada with a far greater margin than just about anyone expected.

Meanwhile, Establishment Democrats are throwing a fit. They’re doing all the math they can fathom to try to figure out how best to keep Sanders from being the nominee. They’re trashing him, warning of Russian interference. They’re saying he can’t beat President Trump. They’re saying he’ll “bern” the down-ballot races and cost the Democratic Party the House of Representatives.

If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because the same basic arguments were used by both Establishment Republicans and NeverTrump conservatives in 2016. I should know. I was one of the voices echoing the warnings. I am also humbly acknowledging now, as I have been for a while, that I was absolutely wrong. But the difference between NeverTrumpers and the unhinged elements of the Democratic Party who are warning against Sanders is that we have the luxury of seeing our perspectives proven wrong. The Democrats, on the other hand, will never have that luxury. They’re either going to subvert Sanders’ nomination or he’ll get the nomination and lose. Either way, the Democratic Party will be in shambles.

Like President Trump, the Sanders campaign is enjoying a surge thanks in large part to the Democratic National Committee’s machinations in their efforts to stop him. They’re stuck in Bernie’s Chinese finger trap as his grip over the Democratic base strengthens. That’s not to say they won’t be able to break free. In fact, I’d put it at 50/50 that they’ll get their wish. If they can’t destroy him leading up to the convention, they’ll do everything they can to destroy his nomination there. Doing so will cause a war between Sanders supporters and the DNC, one that has been raging since the moment Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. But the war thus far has been more of a cold war. It will turn into full-blown political battles if Sanders is robbed of the nomination this year.

Why would the Democratic Party do this? Are they oblivious? No. They’re banking on the notion that while Sanders supporters will never forgive them, they’ll still side with whoever the Democratic nominee is over President Trump. I wouldn’t be so sure about that. In fact, I’d say the President’s anti-Establishment mindset is more aligned with Sanders supporters than any of the Democratic candidates.

There’s another factor that bodes ill for the Democratic Party. The Justice Democrats and their patsies like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are fighting a long-term battle within the party. To them, a victory over President Trump by the Democratic Establishment candidate works against their goals of converting the Democratic Party into the Democratic Socialist Party. Many, perhaps most, will see four more years of President Trump as a more politically expedient option than 4-8 years of a moderate Democrat in the White House. If President Trump wins, the Justice Democrats will only pick up steam. If an Establishment candidate wins, the Justice Democrats will actually suffer as a result.

Don’t expect them to publicly endorse President Trump any time soon, but they will not get on board the DNC’s moderate train. They will primary every moderate candidate they can. If someone other than Sanders (and possibly Elizabeth Warren) gets the nomination, the Justice Democrats will put all of their eggs (and dollars) into supporting radical progressive candidates for the House, Senate, and in state and local races. They will ignore the presidential race altogether. They may even go so far as to subtly encourage their base to ignore the presidential race at the ballot box, a “none of the above” approach.

If Bernie Sanders wins the nomination, the Democratic Party will have to figure out how to embrace him without embracing his policies. That’s a losing formula. If they accomplish the destruction of his campaign, they may destroy their party as well.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.