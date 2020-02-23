It isn’t a secret that Andrew Yang was my favorite Democratic candidate. I would never have voted for him; at no point did his handful of decent ideas interest me enough to make me vote against President Trump. But I liked him as a candidate and I like him as a CNN analyst any time I’m stuck in the airport.

Here’s just the latest correct assessment, courtesy of Ted Cruz:

Yang is right: This is the most fundamental political shift of the past decade. The Democratic Party has abandoned the working class, has abandoned union members, and the GOP has become the blue-collar party of jobs. https://t.co/SsVPfjRDO6 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 23, 2020

The Democratic Party tries to paint itself as the party of the people, the Democratic Socialist Workers’ Party, so to speak. But just as Marxists of past and present embraced heavy doses of government control, big labor, and wealth redistribution schemes, so too does today’s manifestation of the Democratic Party represent concepts that subvert American freedom in an effort to keep working class people controlled.

It isn’t just Bernie Sanders, though he’s the de facto leader of the Democrats who are willing to acknowledge they’re Democratic Socialists. Even the most “moderate” candidates are proposing such authoritarian practices, it’s impossible to compare them with past foes of conservatism like Harry Reid, Ted Kennedy, and Joe Biden (oh way, he’s still around).

Most voters in America today can be divided into two categories: Those who recognize the anti-American, anti-prosperity path the New Democratic Party wants to take us down and those who refuse to see it because of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.