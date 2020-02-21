School at the K-12 level is intended to prepare kids for life from a knowledge perspective. That means teaching them reading, writing, math, science, history, and other information we should have as adults. To a very limited extent, it’s also a proper venue to learn social skills. While this falls more on the parents’ lap than schools, the fact that interaction between peers happens the most at school makes it a proper venue for social practice and interaction.

Over the last several decades, public schools in the United States have taken on increasingly intrusive roles in the lives of children. This isn’t a random opinion. Any honest teacher or school administrator who has been an educator for a while will acknowledge that public schools have increased their perceived scope and scale with the help of (mostly leftist) politicians. This is why in 2020, many schools are less about education and more about indoctrination.

Washington is one of the most “cutting edge” states when it comes to scholastic incursions into the lives of children. They have advanced their roles far beyond the status of educators, or to be more accurate, they’ve determined that what they “educate” our kids about falls into a much broader spectrum than most states. And they’re not done. A recent push to mandate K-12 sex education is picking up steam in the far-left state, and it includes legitimate perversion being added to the curriculum.

Radio host Todd Herman will be interviewing Washington School Superintendent Chris Reykdal today to discuss the legislation that would have grade-school-aged students learning about oral sex, masturbation, and gay sex.

Here's an example of some of the the curricula choices I understand @JayInslee and @ChrisReykdal (who has illegally blocked me) want to teach your kids in the grades as marked. I imagine Chris would want you to tweet these at him. (the blurring is *not* in the original). pic.twitter.com/v0md046m0E — Todd Ξ Herman (@toddeherman) February 20, 2020

Keep in mind, I’m not suggesting that kids today should not learn about these things. Some of them should. Some shouldn’t. Everyone’s situation is different, but one thing is nearly universal: It should be parents or guardians, not public schools, who are teaching their kids about these things. With so much access through the internet, kids are learning about such things already. Even kids who have limited or no internet at home are learning about it from their peers. This is why it’s imperative that parents are choosing what, when, and how to teach their kids about sex. It always has been the parents’ responsibility and it always should be.

The problem in Washington state is a microcosm of the greater issue of Cultural Marxism. Sadly, the term has been subverted through a concerted effort by progressives to delegitimize it, associating it with anti-Semitism and the alt-right. It’s easier to stigmatize the term than to address the heinous challenges it imposes on modern American society. They would rather pretend like it’s a conspiracy theory like Pizzagate and flat-earth theory than acknowledge that what they’re doing falls squarely in line with old, sustained efforts to cripple conservative and/or Christian ideologies.

Despite their attempts to make evil appear to be good and good appear to be evil, conservatives are seeing through the efforts of Governor Jay Inslee and his army of social justice warriors. Unfortunately for conservatives in the state, there just aren’t very many of them. Yet. Hopefully, citizens won’t wait until every city looks like Seattle before they realize the error of the Cultural Marxism that is working to make the state a broke but woke example of destitution.

The radical progressives of Washington State aren’t satisfied with brainwashing children. They want to tear apart their moral fabric as they prepare them to be the next batch of victims, ill-prepared for the challenges of this world.

