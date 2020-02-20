The American Flag is the most meaningful and recognizable flag in the world. Yet leftists have always viewed it as a symbol of whatever the woke outrage of the day happens to be. This is why it’s not surprising that before last night’s Democratic debate, the flag was removed from the stage before the candidates went on.

Eagle-eyed patriot Steve Williams noticed it and posted it to Twitter.

Few things are more disgraceful than a political party that views patriotism as negative traits. The flag is a symbol of freedom that is proudly waved in Hong Kong, Iran, and other places where liberty is precious. But to the DNC, it’s an annoyance.

American Conservative Movement

