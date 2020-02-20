Watching the Democratic debate last night and reading the reactions from today have actually been entertaining endeavors, more so than previous debates. Perhaps my distaste for Mike Bloomberg fueled the enjoyment. I don’t like any of the remaining Democratic candidates (I liked Andrew Yang at least a little), but Bloomberg strikes an exceptionally foul chord, and not just because his words are like lyrics to a bad rap song. “If women wanted to be appreciated for their brains, they’d go to the library instead of to Bloomingdale’s,” he sings.

But this is what the Democratic Party has. This is their moment of desperation. It’s their Trump-Derangement-Syndrome-inspired hail mary at halftime in a game they’re losing badly. That’s not to say they can’t pull a Frank Reich in the second half of the 2020 election, but they’re currently so discombobulated they’re leaning towards either a socialist or fake Democrat to be their champion. It reminds me of the Israelites when Moses was up in the mountain talking to God for longer than they expected. They figured he had died and they needed to worship someone, so they turned to Aaron who gave them the golden calf.

And he received them at their hand, and fashioned it with a graving tool, after he had made it a molten calf: and they said, These be thy gods, O Israel, which brought thee up out of the land of Egypt. – Exodus 32:4

The story didn’t end well for many of the Israelites. When Moses came back down after being told by God that his people were going crazy, he took their idols, ground them up, and forced many to eat the golden dust. It killed them, a sacrifice that prevented the full wrath of God from descending upon all of the people save Moses.

The same thing, though not quite as dramatic, is happening to the Democratic Party. They have fashioned themselves new gods to worship, gods who mostly do not adhere to the orthodoxy of the party as it has been known for decades. These aren’t acolytes of Barack Obama, though Joe Biden pretends to be. They’re not following in the footsteps of John F. Kennedy or even Bill Clinton. The base of the New Democratic Party now adheres to new gods who have established a new ideology that barely resembles where they were just five or six years ago.

Before, social justice was a tool to promote semi-rational ideas like gay marriage and criminal justice reform. Today, social justice is no longer a tool but a goal. They don’t look at it as a way of achieving something new, but as an end unto itself. This is why support for better treatment of illegal aliens has morphed into calls for open borders and abolishing ICE. It’s why they aren’t pushing for LGBTQ rights but LGBTQ superiority. It’s why climate change hysteria has taken hold of millions based on a manufactured sense of urgency. It’s not about “saving the planet” any longer. It’s about delivering “environmental justice,” whatever that means.

To this day I still get asked why I so fervently support the GOP after leaving the party in 2016. Even if we set aside the fact that President Trump has delivered better results than many of us expected, we need only look across the aisle to see the abomination the opposition party has produced in an effort to counter him. There are no common sense candidates. Other than Bloomberg, they’re all woke. Meanwhile, Bloomberg is a mess, a capitalist who’s trying to be a pragmatic vision of what the party thinks it no longer wants to be. If that sentence didn’t make much sense, then you’re getting the picture perfectly.

If I didn’t appreciate President Trump (I do) and if I didn’t despise what the Democrats are becoming (I do), I’d still have a difficult time finding a valid reason to vote for any of them. They are about as inspiring as tooth decay and infinitely less interesting. They have no message of hope, which is an absolute necessity for a winning presidential candidate.

“Make America great again.”

“Change we can believe in.”

“Compassionate conservatism.”

“It’s the economy, stupid.”

What are Democrats offering as their inspiring message? “Beat Trump no matter how many pigeons we have to kill in the process.”

It would be foolish to say the Democrats have no chance of winning regardless of who emerges as their candidate. Some smart people (though mostly dumb ones) said that about candidate Trump four years ago. But when the best thing going for a party is news that distracts the people from looking at their candidates, it’s okay to say their chances are minimal.

American Conservative Movement

