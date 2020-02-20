Senator Elizabeth Warren clawed her way back into the Democratic nomination race last night with her best debate performance, hammering billionaire Mike Bloomberg and cementing her position as the only other far-left candidate not named Bernie. Today, she reversed course on Super PACs and ended any hope that debate momentum could push her towards the nomination.

After at least eight years of claiming Super PACs were the worst thing since unsliced bread, she embraced a new Super PAC that came to life on Tuesday to support her in Nevada and beyond. Her excuse was that if everyone else is going to use them, she should as well. Many of her supporters were left bewildered after embracing her “Say No To Dark Money” mantra since she announced he candidacy. What makes it even worse is that she turned it into a gender issue. Seriously.

lol. She makes it about gender to distract from her past criticism for super PACs https://t.co/utKXECnwbu — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 20, 2020

“Yeah, except everyone on this stage except Amy and me is either a billionaire or is receiving help from PACs that can do unlimited spending,” she said during the New Hampshire debate last month. “So if you really want to live where you say, then put your money where your mouth is, and say no to the PACs.”

Both Warren and fellow Senator Amy Klobuchar were against Super PACs before they were for them. Now, both have them buying ads on their behalf in upcoming primary and caucus states. Persist PAC formed for Warren and purchased $800,000 in ads before Saturday’s Nevada caucus. Kitchen Table Conversations formed for Klobuchar and bought $1,100,000 in ads for Nevada and the following week’s primary in South Carolina.

Super PACs have been the bane of some Democrats for a while, though nearly all of them shooting for prominent office have at least one supporting them. The notion is this: an organization should have the right to support candidates just like individuals. Citizens United v. FEC a decade ago established this and launched the rules governing them.

While most Americans do not like the idea of “dark money” influencing elections, it’s noteworthy that it is very difficult for those involved in Super PACs to parlay their contributions for influence of politicians. It’s not impossible, but the rules make it challenging for Super PACs to even contact campaigns, let alone collude with them for the sake of gaining political considerations in the future.

It has been demonstrated time and again that Elizabeth Warren is a liar with horrible, fluctuating policy ideas. Now we can add hypocrite to her list of foul qualities. It’s hard for her to make the case that she supports the poor under these circumstances.

