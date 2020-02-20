President Trump’s long-time ally, Roger Stone, has been sentenced to nearly three-and-a-half years behind bars for lying to Congress and threatening a witness. Judge Amy Berman Jackson invoked the President in handing down the sentence.

“He was not prosecuted, as some have complained, for standing up for the president, he was prosecuted for covering up for the president,” said Jackson.

Judge Jackson just said “Roger Stone was prosecuted for covering up for the President” and sentenced him to 3 and Half years behind bars — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2020

The judge still has to rule on a motion for a retrial after revelations emerged that the jury foreperson Tomeka Hart had many anti-Trump social media posts. But previous similar motions have been denied, leaving the most viable option for Stone’s freedom being a presidential pardon.

The President retweeted a clip of Fox News host Tucker Carlson calling for a pardon.

Reactions on social media surrounding the news have ranged from furious to lucid calls for the President to deliver justice. Of particular note is how former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and his former boss, James Comey, are also known to have lied to Congress.

There is no justice and it is becoming evident for all of the world to see. #pardonrogerstone https://t.co/K27FgtIWEE — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) February 20, 2020

Andrew McCabe walks, Roger Stone gets 3 1/2 years The DC justice system — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2020

Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in jail! Are You Kidding Me! Who agrees this is a political hit against a known friend of President @realDonaldTrump! #FreeRogerStone — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) February 20, 2020

The shocking treatment of Roger Stone is political retribution – over 3 years later – for the 2016 election result. Virtually every prominent person who supported Trump has faced punishment in some way. The President must pardon. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 20, 2020

Outrageous: 3 years and 4 months & a 20,000 dollar fine for Roger Stone What about the biased jurors? What about the hyper-partisan prosecutors? Did the Obama judge take any of that into account? This is a complete sham Roger Stone shouldn't spend a DAY in prison — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 20, 2020

“He was not prosecuted, as some have complained, for standing up for the president, he was prosecuted for covering up for the president,” said Judge Amy Berman Jackson.@realDonaldTrump – this is all the justification you need to #PardonRogerStone. It was a political hit job. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) February 20, 2020

Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in jail. Andrew McCabe lied under oath to FBI. How much jail time will he get? I’ll wait. — Kambree (@KamVTV) February 20, 2020

The reason to pardon Roger Stone is not an unlawful sentence from Judge Jackson – 40 months for an obstruction conviction is not abnormal The reason to pardon him is that he was selectively prosecuted in a probe that never should have happened Pardon Roger Stone — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) February 20, 2020

“They say Roger Stone lied to Congress.” @CNN OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

I hope @realDonaldTrump pardons Roger Stone as soon as he walks out of the courtroom. It can’t happen soon enough. These partisan judges are part of the deep state.#PardonRogerStone — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) February 20, 2020

Stone received an initial recommendation of 7-9 years from the Department of Justice legal team who handled the case. But their recommendation was reversed when it was revealed the DoJ had disagreed with the recommendation. All four attorneys resigned.

The case for pardoning Stone puts the President in a pickle politically. If he allows the sentence to stand and for his friend to go to prison, it will not sit well with his supporters. But if he pardons him, it will be used by his opponents in the upcoming election as an example of corruption as their “above the law” narrative kicks into full swing.

After the judge rules against a retrial, the ball will be in President Trump’s court to decide whether to pardon Roger Stone or not. In truth, both sides want him to for different reasons. The President should do it and face the left’s cries head on.

