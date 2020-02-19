The most impressive thing Maxine Waters has ever done in her career was fitting so many outrageous demands into a single Tweet:

It’s not enough for Barr to resign. I want him out of DOJ, disbarred, disgraced, & investigated for obstruction of justice. Barr sabotaged Mueller report, was in on Ukraine plot, & now he wants to free Trump’s criminal friends. In my estimation, they ALL belong in jail! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) February 18, 2020

Attorney General William Barr, who is arguably the most honorable Attorneys General since, well, William Barr, is under attack from the far left in the Democratic Party and their cheerleaders in mainstream media. This latest round of calls for him to be punished for doing his job followed his reversal on recommendations for Roger Stone’s sentencing. The original 7-9 year request by DoJ attorneys was not aligned with the DoJ’s understanding of the case, nor was it aligned with reality. To suggest that a flimsy charge of lying to Congress should yield a longer jail sentence than most rapists is ludicrous.

But to the left, Barr is enemy #2, following President Trump as their biggest target. They love to toss all of their problems, including failures to find anything in the Robert Mueller investigation and their abysmal impeachment attempt, on Barr’s lap. Why? Because if they can get rid of him, they can keep the cabal within the Deep State elements of the DoJ and DoD intact. Barr is a threat to their “inside men” in the White House, so he must be eliminated.

Waters is known for hyperbole, but this goes far beyond where she has gone in the recent past. To say she’s unhinged from reality would be to say it’s a Wednesday, but this one takes her perspectives to a whole new level. Twitter wasn’t kind.

The days when Maxine Waters was taken seriously by anyone are decades past, but she still maintains a rabid audience on social media. Far-leftists love belligerence and she’s a master troll. She’s reason #729 the GOP must take back the House in November.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.