Progressive mainstream media wants to get rid of President Trump and they do not believe Senator Bernie Sanders is the guy for the job. How do mainstream media outlets try to influence elections like these? Their primary tool is blatant headline and talking point propaganda. NY Times, WaPo, and others pound their readers with incessant anti-Trump or anti-Sanders headlines. Meanwhile, CNN, MSNBC, and the networks continuously berate President Trump, Sanders, and their supporters through their hosts and guests.

But there’s another technique that’s used from time to time that’s meant to infect a campaign from within. This is when they take a story that is seemingly positive towards a candidate, then they fill it with poisonous pills—news that will make them think twice about the candidate—so happy supporters of that candidate will read something that may concern them. NBC News, who is quickly picking up steam with their support of Mike Bloomberg, pulled such a trick today, and it worked.

The headline of the story was great news for Bernie Bros: NBC News/WSJ poll: Sanders opens up double-digit national lead in primary race. That’s good news for Sanders, right? It certainly is until you get deeper into the article where the poison pills were planted.

From the article:

A combined 67 percent say they have reservations or are “very uncomfortable” with a candidate being a socialist.

Fifty-seven percent have reservations/are very uncomfortable with someone who had a heart attack in the last year.

Fifty-three percent have reservations/are very uncomfortable with someone who’s older than 75.

Only one candidate identifies as a socialist. Only one candidate has had a heart attack, and it happened to be in the last year. Three candidates are over 75-years-old, but only one of them is a socialist who had a heart attack.

This, folks, is a variation of a push poll. It’s subtle out of necessity; there’s no reason to completely ruin their credibility by asking questions that were not of journalistic interest. But we can tell it was a push poll by the wording of the heart attack question. None of the candidates have had a heart attack other than Sanders, so they could have easily asked if there were reservations about a candidate who has had one. But they intentionally noted that it was in the last year. The intention was clear. They wanted to alert people that Sanders has had a very recent heart attack, since much of America seems to have missed or forgotten that important piece of news.

The reality is this: Breadline Bernie shouldn’t be the frontrunner, but we’re very happy he is. We’re rooting for him. It isn’t based on the reasons that many Democrats oppose him. They believe he would have less of a chance of defeating President Trump and that his presence at the top of the ticket will hurt down-ballot Democratic candidates. Those things may or may not be true; frankly, I’m skeptical considering the exact same things were said about candidate Trump. Passion drives voters, and next to the President, Sanders has the highest levels of passion behind him.

The reason I am hopeful Sanders wins the nomination is because we need to have the conversation about socialism on the national stage. We need to have the opportunity to address all who may be considering following the Marxist revolution happening among radical progressives today. This nation will always have radicals, but now more than any time since the Great Depression, the specter of socialism is rising in popularity. We need to cut it off now and the only way to do that is to see Sanders get the nomination, then be handily defeated in November.

Bernie Sanders clearly terrifies many in the Democratic Party and in mainstream media. They are pulling out all stops to discourage people from voting for him. Even a “positive” story was a trap designed to get Bernie Bros to share it. And it worked.

