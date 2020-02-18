Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is going to be one of two targets on the debate stage on Wednesday night. The other is the frontrunner, Senator Bernie Sanders. But those who are expecting Bloomberg to go after everyone is sorely mistaken. He is going to target all of his firepower at Sanders alone for purely strategic reasons.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will go after Bloomberg the hardest because he’s the one who has the most to lose from the newcomer’s rise. And when he hits Bloomberg, he won’t get much of an attack back. Why? Because the last thing Bloomberg wants to do is upset supporters—both votes and delegates—who will back Bloomberg when Biden drops out.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, who surged in New Hampshire but likely won’t see much action the rest of primary season, will hit Bloomberg for his past policies. Senator Elizabeth Warren will go after him for being a greedy billionaire. Mayor Pete Buttigieg will jab at him over certain past policies but will otherwise leave him alone. Bloomberg won’t hit back very hard against any of them but will redirect his attacks towards President Trump.

But when Sanders hits him, Bloomberg will hit back. He’ll do so for two reasons. First, the people least likely to support him, ever, are those who support Sanders. There’s really nothing for him to lose. More importantly, he’s going to position himself as the candidate who can defeat Sanders head-to-head, drawing in those in the Democratic Party who fear a Sanders nomination. They’re panicking and Bloomberg wants to be their Valium.

The divide in the Democratic Party that has been taking shape since 2016 will become a full-blown schism on Wednesday. If Bloomberg does well at the debate, it will be hard for Sanders to maintain his momentum. If not, Sanders is the nominee.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.