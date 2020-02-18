Most conservative parents whose children are in public schools are well aware of the far-left agenda to indoctrinate them into a radical progressive worldview. If you’re unaware, watch this video. Even if you’re aware, watch it anyway. This is a story of what happens when a teacher speaks out against Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), the “cool” new way to teach children how to think and feel.

When “Jennifer” became fed up with how SEL was being forcefully implemented into Indiana schools’ curriculum, she wrote an article about it. Later that week, on Valentine’s Day, she was called into the principal’s office where she was fired.

She wrote about a program called “Leader in Me.” They promote a social justice agenda and try to embed it into students in a way that’s lasting. As Jennifer, who founded Purple for Parents Indiana, said in the video, she isn’t opposed to teaching values to children, but it’s the duty and right of the parent to instill those values into their children, not the school.

After being fired, she unenrolled her daughter. That should be a very clear statement to anyone when a teacher is so concerned about the curriculum that she’s willing to take her own daughter out of school to protect her. Purple for Parents started a GoFundMe for Jennifer and her family to help get through these hard times.

The best-case scenario is home school, followed by private school. But not everyone has those options, so it’s imperative that if your kids are in public schools, you monitor what they’re being taught and speak out when it gets ridiculous.

American Conservative Movement

