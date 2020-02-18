In 2010, the San Francisco Giants won the World Series in large part to 1st baseman Aubrey Huff. He finished 7th in the MVP race batting .290 with 26 home runs. He helped carry the team to the championship with a home run, 4 RBIs, and a .957 OPS percentage. It’s quite possible they wouldn’t have made it to the World Series without him in his first season with the team and they probably wouldn’t have won it all even if they made it. But they did and Aubrey Huff helped make it happen.

But Huff has two problems. At least they’re considered problems by the virtue-signaling leftists who make decisions for the team today. He’s a patriotic American and he has a sense of humor. Those two traits combined to make some “unacceptable” Tweets that have made him essentially anathema to the team. As a result, he is the only former player not invited to their 10-year World Series reunion.

Snubbed. @SFGiants tell #AubreyHuff he is not invited to the team's 2010 World Series reunion set for August. The teams says @aubrey_huff's comments on social media are "unacceptable & run counter to the values of our organization." pic.twitter.com/AHk8RASHas — Heather Holmes (@HeatherKTVU) February 18, 2020

Some players cheat with performance enhancing drugs. Others are convicted of crimes. But Huff committed the worst crime of all in the eyes of an increasingly sensitive society. He espoused conservative values and showed his support for President Trump. To a “woke” team like the San Francisco Giants, there’s really nothing worse than that.

His first “offense” was to Tweet out something millions of Americans agree with wholeheartedly. The backlash was swift, unhinged, and utterly ridiculous.

Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must. By the way most the head shots were theirs. @NRA @WatchChad #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/6xUsS7ciX3 — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

I was teaching my kids how 2 shoot guns responsibly. I did make a political opinion but at no time did I threaten anyone’s life. You & ur colleagues @espn @Disney create more political & racial divide everyday. See how you played the race & politics card here to fit ur narrative? https://t.co/6uoExntisW — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) November 28, 2019

The other “unacceptable” Tweet was about kidnapping Iranian women, saving them from the treatment they receive in the oppressive Islamic “republic” so they could gratefully feed him grapes. It was mildly offensive and clearly a joke, but the reactions to the Tweet were nothing short of complete outrage. He was accused of promoting human trafficking and rape. His response to the accusations demonstrated his self-proclaimed mastery of stick figure drawings.

In light of today’s post about rescuing Iranian women from that shit hole. This is what I would imagine grateful Iranian women would do to show their appreciation to any man who saved them from the assholes that beat them, & make them wear a long tunic & scarf in 110 degree heat. pic.twitter.com/LidqxedETG — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) January 7, 2020

A politically incorrect conservative is the cancel culture’s dream target. The Giants, ESPN/Disney, and MLB in general are playing their roles as woke virtue signalers. Snubbing Aubrey Huff is an example of why President Trump will win.

