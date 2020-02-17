President Trump’s reelection chances are higher than they’ve ever been thanks in large part to the impeachment saga the Democrats put America through. It was a failure rapped in political disaster topped off by ridicule from their base and snores from everyone else. But as Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler try to figure out how they failed so badly, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is ready to move on. She has a strategy, and it’s ridiculously bad.

But we should never underestimate the power of indoctrination when Democrats still have mainstream media in their corner. Her strategy requires bald-faced lies that politically minded Americans should see through easily. Unfortunately, there aren’t nearly enough Americans who are politically minded, so it’s up to those of us who are paying attention to make sure her lies are revealed constantly from now until election day.

The NY Times got the skinny from people inside a secret House Democrat meeting just before they broke session on Thursday. In the meeting, Pelosi gave standing orders that her caucus was to focus on maintaining their majority by focusing on three key points: creating jobs, cleaning up corruption in Washington and, above all, bringing down the high cost of health care.

If that all sounds familiar, it’s because these were some of the talking points used by Republicans in 2016 and Democrats in 2018. It worked for the GOP the first time and it partially worked for the Democrats in the midterms. But things are different now. People are becoming aware that there are more jobs than ever before. They’re watching the President drain the swamp, and while it’s not moving quickly enough for most conservatives, it’s moving nonetheless. As for health care costs, Democrats must continue to pull the wool over the eyes of the people and make them forget Pelosi and President Obama were the two biggest players in making health care costs as high as they are today through the Affordable Care Act.

They’re trying to establish clear talking points members of their caucus can use in their districts. These are populist concepts that require them to shun radical progressive ideas such as open borders, the Green New Deal, and Medicare-for-All. This is just one of the reasons I’m very hopeful Bernie Sanders is the Democratic nominee. It will be harder for them to avoid these Marxist principles if the top of their party’s ticket is banking on them.

Pelosi instructed her caucus to lie and showed them how to do it. She brought in economist Steven Rattner, who advised the Obama administration, to figure out how to poke holes in the strong economy Americans are seeing today. He told them to focus on the stock market and play on voters’ ignorance about the importance of Wall Street to their 401K and retirement plans. Somehow, the GOP has failed to alert people that around half of them are investors in the stock market and the vast majority of them benefit in some significant way from strong financial markets.

House Democrats were also instructed to tug at heartstrings. Feelings supersede facts in the modern Democratic Party, so to highlight the cuts recommended in President Trump’s budget, she told her caucus to visit “a senior center, a food bank and an after-school program,” while on recess to give them the media fodder they’ll need to spread their lies about the budget.

The health care issue is the real threat and the focus of Pelosi’s strategy. Republicans have been reticent about health care ever since their embarrassing 2017 failure to repeal and replace Obamacare. They need to return to the message that got them majorities in the first place. Democrats and a small number of left-leaning Republicans banded together to keep the failed Obamacare system intact which is the primary reason health care costs are so high today. Our nation needs a stronger majority with more conservatives in the Senate and a reversal in power in the House in order to properly fix our health care system. There are two viable directions in the minds of voters: more government through the Democrats’ plan or less government through a conservative plan. It’s time for the GOP to put forth a legitimate populist plan to get rid of Obamacare and replace it with something that makes sense.

Impeachment blew up in their face. Now, Nancy Pelosi wants her caucus to try to convince voters the economy is bad, the swamp (who they claim are Republicans) must be drained, and Obamacare is the GOP’s fault. Their lies must be exposed.

