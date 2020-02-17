For a few weeks, I’ve had an article brewing in my brain. It’s a follow-up to a previous article that I wrote, and I was pleased to read the new article last night. I didn’t write it, but it was pretty much the defense I was planning on making as a follow-up to the Christian perspective for supporting our President.

WesternChauvinist: Reluctant Trump Christians, Where Is Your Confounding Love? https://t.co/Znj1gslP6M — Ricochet (@Ricochet) February 16, 2020

I have a new wrinkle to add to the argument. I was a NeverTrumper. In fact, I was such an angry NeverTrumper that I left the GOP in July, 2016, and started a new political party. Things were going extremely well as we surpassed 30,000 members very quickly, but I was blindsided by dissension from within that evicted me from the party I established. It hurt. I withdrew from politics and public society for several months.

The small, empty spot I left open in the world of politics would have stayed empty for a long time had it not been for two things. First, I had given everything to the party prior to being usurped. I sold my half of a company that I’d worked hard to build because I believed my calling was in politics, not advertising. Most of the money I received from the sale went into two things: The party and my newborn son’s healthcare. He was born with a bum ticker, putting me and my wife in hotels in Hollywood for three months through his three open heart surgeries. It was expensive, much more than expected. The party was expensive as well; getting to the point that fundraising could support it required money up front. Just as we were a month or two away from making the party self-sufficient and able to start paying me back, I was hit with the bad news that they were moving on without me.

At least I thought it was bad news at the time. As it turned out, the second thing that brought me back into the world of politics was a direct result of what took me out of it. Depressed, I turned to faith. The Bible is far more capable of curing all ills than most people realize. Human expression falls short in describing how amazing the Bible truly is because Λόγος, the Logos, the Word itself has power beyond what our feeble minds can grasp.

I can’t recall exactly what it was that made me realize the “bad” things that had happened were really blessings in disguise. It would be nice to tell a story at this point about how this verse or that passage made me reexamine politics and my place in it, but I was too stubborn to let it all happen at once. It was gradual. I started writing again. I even did a couple of interviews, something I did every other day when the party was going strong but had stopped doing mostly out of shame. Through it all, I gradually realized my complaints about the President weren’t nearly as prevalent as the good things I saw happening in America.

For the last year or so, my transition from NeverTrump to unabashed Trump supporter was completed. It doesn’t seem like a long time, but I actually have no lingering reservations about the President. Do I still get annoyed by some of his Tweets? Absolutely. But I’ve been wrong about him enough to realize the fight over his bombast is insignificant compared to the fight against the once-creeping Marxism that is now in full sprint towards America. I was sure he’d buckle on the wall. He hasn’t. I was sure he’d cave to gun control. He didn’t (bump stock ban notwithstanding). I was sure Chinese tariffs would cripple our economy. It hasn’t.

At heart, I’m still a conservative who opposes the populist, big government agenda. But I’m also aware that the long-term goal of less government and more constitutional conservatives in control in DC can only be achieved by walking the populist path for now. In fact, I’m confident that my dreams of inserting fiscal and social conservatism into the DNA of our lawmakers is only possible after the growing allure of Marxism is beaten back into its dark cave. The right person to do that is President Trump and the right party to see it through is the GOP.

Someday, I’ll be back to fighting for a resurgent Tea Party-esque entity that’s putting limited-government, federalism-minded conservatives in to replace RINOs and neocons. But the bigger fight right now is against Mike Bloomberg, Antifa, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Extinction Rebellion, Bernie Sanders, Justice Democrats, Everytown for Gun Safety, George Soros, Planned Parenthood, mainstream media, and the Democratic Party.

We need to limit government. We need to fight Cultural Marxism. We need a whole bunch of people fighting the good fight. For the next five years, the person to lead those fights is President Donald J. Trump.

