For the fifth-straight year, the state of Colorado is experiencing an increase in violent crime. In the wake of more restrictions on liberty. Sales of guns have decreased over roughly the same time span. Contrast this with a decrease in violent crime along with record gun sales in the rest of the nation.

An increase in violent crime in the wake of more liberty control is a common occurrence in the people’s republic of California, New York and Illinois. The news this morning that Virginia had turned away from this fate was welcomed by all of the pro-liberty right. Unfortunately, this was not the case with the Centennial State, which serves as a warning for everyone else (Hat-tip to Cam Edwards at Bearing arms).

Once again, it’s been proven that liberty control doesn’t work

The founding fathers were truly geniuses in creating a system of states that served as regional laboratories for various ideas. The states can adopt ideas that work, while rejecting ideas that don’t.

Unfortunately, leftists prioritize power over practicality, making them perfectly willing to adopt bad ideas if they will increase their power base. Liberty grabber leftists like to take on the pretense of being practical, desirous of “common sense” solutions. But when those solutions crash and burn, they fall back on the old standby of “good intentions.”

The problem for the left is that after repeated failure, they can no longer fall back on the “good intentions” excuse. There are plenty of examples of their freedom-destructive solutions failing to work. Nevertheless, they still push them elsewhere in a quest for power.

A steady stream of excuses proves the failure of any agenda

Point out to a liberty grabber leftist that their gun confiscation agenda is a complete failure and they will invariably parrot the usual excuses about gun trafficking or the need for even more draconian restrictions on freedom. Never mind that liberty control only impacts the innocent.

Leftists never have to answer for the fact that their agenda actually puts people in danger. They never question their belief that taking the guns from the innocent will create a perfect “gun free’ Utopia.

They never have an answer for the fact that “liberty free” (aka “gun free”) zones never work as advertised. Their only response is to double down on expanding the same bad idea.

The bottom line: The liberty grabber left only cares about power

If they truly cared about people, the liberty grabber left would take a hard look at the failure of their policies. They would examine whether or not their agenda of common sense gun confiscation is going to keep anyone safe.

They would not call for more liberty free zones since 94% of mass shootings take place in these death traps if they truly cared about the children. But that isn’t the case. The liberty grabber left never looks back at their failures, only forward to attaining more control over the people.

American Conservative Movement

