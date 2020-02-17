In one Tweet, investigative journalist Paul Sperry summed up the frustration felt by many conservatives following last week’s revelation that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe wouldn’t face charges.

BREAKING: Special prosecutor John Durham & his team have been investigating the #SpyGate scandal since at least March 2019, yet almost a year later, they still have NOT interviewed the central figures in the scandal:James Comey nor Andrew McCabe nor John Brennan nor James Clapper — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 17, 2020

There are four possibilities why U.S. Attorney John Durham has not moved on the Deep State players the President and most conservatives have vilified for the better part of three years.

The investigation is collecting so much information that they’re trying to get everything nailed down before making a public move. The Deep State apparatus is too strong, holding back the Department of Justice from doing its job. The people in question did nothing that can easily be criminally charged. The DoJ is waiting to unveil their findings, file charges, and make arrests at a time when it is more productive for the 2020 election.

Under normal circumstances, I would never assume someone like Attorney General William Barr would ever sign off on option four. He’s not immune to political expediency, but he seems to rank delivering justice and doing his job higher on his decision-making hierarchy than election-year politics. However, these aren’t normal circumstance. The Deep State has taken the most direct and aggressive stance against this administration than against any other since President Kennedy. Could Barr and Durham really be playing politics, timing out their moves to calibrate (though not necessarily collaborate) with the Trump campaign?

Yes, it’s possible. At this point I wouldn’t say it’s likely, but the timing of the McCabe announcement is telling. There was no need to release this information to anyone, including McCabe’s lawyers, unless they’re either winding down the investigation or ramping it up. In hopes of not sounding naive, I am very hopeful that it’s the latter. Former Trump campaign adviser and Deep State target George Papadopoulos believes the DoJ simply has its sights on bigger fish than McCabe.

The errand boys like McCabe were never the target. Brennan was running this with Clapper. Be patient. Case is being built around them with the lower level grunts like Alexander Downer and others having already been interviewed. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) February 15, 2020

Will conservatives be patient? No. We’ll complain. We expected great things out of Durham and Barr and after a year of great expectations they have nothing to show for it. The wheels of justice turn slowly, but considering that wrongdoing has already been exposed on multiple levels by other investigations, even the impotent Inspector General report, it’s not an unfair expectation that we see charges and arrests very soon.

It would be the biggest letdown for Republicans since the midterm elections if nothing comes from the Spygate investigation. Then again, it would be a strategic masterpiece if the hammers start dropping closer to the election.

