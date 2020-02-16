Decriminalizing drugs isn’t a new concept. Purist Libertarians have been calling for the legalization of drugs such as heroine, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine for years. But it has become very popular among radical progressives recently, not because of the promotion of individual freedom that Libertarians seek but because minorities are the most commonly arrested drug dealers as well as drug users. It’s criminal justice reform from the opposite end in which the crimes themselves are not reduced. They’re simply turned into non-crimes. Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg wants this trend to go nationwide.

This is totally bonkers. Pete Buttigieg: decriminalize all drugs, including heroin and methpic.twitter.com/f2NiFOCmy7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 9, 2020

Seattle radio host Jason Rants was on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss what he’s seen in his own city. Woke government officials are trying the kinder, gentler, illogical approach to reducing crime on the streets by hampering police and eliminating ordinances that once protect law-abiding citizens. An investigative report by KOMO last year, Seattle is Dying, drew some attention to the problem, but not nearly enough.

Pete Buttiegeg wants to decriminalize drugs. His idea won’t work. How do I know? I live in a city that’s trying the idea. Read my latest for the @dcexaminer and then watch me discuss with Tucker Carson on FOX News below. Read: https://t.co/7E2LJ5xymH pic.twitter.com/0GRAluz3bX — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 14, 2020

Pete Buttigieg’s grand plan to decriminalize drugs failed miserably in Seattle In Seattle and King County (the state’s most populous county), the city attorney and prosecutor decriminalized the “personal possession” amounts of illicit drugs. Much like Buttigieg, local officials believe jail time doesn’t treat addiction. The policy has been met with national acclaim from liberal journalists in the New York Times and Washington Post, who portray the move as a win for social justice against the evil and failed war on drugs. But the biggest problem with decriminalization is simply that it doesn’t work. In fact, it makes the problems worse. And despite the glowing reviews of the Seattle policy, it’s been an unmitigated disaster .

Democrats like Pete Buttigieg look to places like Seattle, New York City, and San Francisco as models for the country. But it doesn’t take a genius to realize this is ludicrous prima facie. Jason Rantz is absolutely correct. Decriminalizing all drugs is idiotic.

