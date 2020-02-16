Mike Bloomberg thinks he’s amazing. Seriously. He believes he could “teach anyone how to farm” and that farming doesn’t require people to “think and analyze.”

“You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, and up comes the corn,” he said in 2016.

Billionaire Bloomberg claims he "could teach anybody to be a farmer," even implying that farmers don't have the same level of "skillset" or "grey matter" as folks in tech jobs. So demeaning, elitist, and out-of-touch it's appalling. pic.twitter.com/Auplmdq56m — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKellyWI) February 17, 2020

Bloomberg is an intelligent man who built empires in financial technology and mainstream media, but his attitude towards farming and manufacturing is not only elitist but quite ignorant. It definitely requires a lot more “grey matter,” as he put it, than people like him realize.

Donald Trump Jr. caught wind of the statements Bloomberg made after the last presidential election and had some thoughts of his own.

Bloomberg wouldn’t last 3 seconds as a farmer… but like his comments on minorities, you can tell he really hates regular hardworking Americans. He will never fight for them because he couldn’t care less about them. https://t.co/03CmskF5Vn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 17, 2020

The presidential candidate, who appears to be the new frontrunner in the “moderate” lane, is constantly battling statements of elitism in his past. Combine that with obvious misogyny and an apparent tendency towards racial profiling and he’s arguably the least “woke” candidate the Democratic Party has seen since President Clinton.

Will this hurt his chances? Probably not. The Democratic Party is less worried about being “woke” than they are about settling for a billionaire who says he can beat President Trump. Still, it’s great to see the President’s son step up and call the elitist out.

