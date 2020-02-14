Creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti is going to jail for a long time. He was convicted of multiple counts in his efforts to extort Nike for $25 million. He is still facing a plethora of charges that could put him away for decades.

Senator Ben Sasse had some thoughts about the man who once said Sasse knew nothing about the law.

As many conservatives remember, Avenatti was the guy cable news channels adored for months before it was revealed how corrupt and dishonest he really was. He was even floated as a possible 2020 Democratic candidate for president.

Here is how the media used to treat him:

Talk about an awkward #ValentinesDay breakup for the media and Michael Avenatti.#Basta.pic.twitter.com/jMdHuHbmX8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 14, 2020

Perhaps the funniest and most inconvenient reality for Avenatti is a statement he made while being interviewed on The View. Today, as he prepares to go to jail, his fantasies are likely coming true.

Well then @MichaelAvenatti, all your fantasies came true today. . . pic.twitter.com/rdmdYVSw8Q — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) March 26, 2019

Michael Avenatti is not going to have a fun time in jail. Unfortunately for him, his fantasies are not likely to what he imagined while behind bars for many years.

