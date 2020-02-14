ARABIAN SEA (NNS) — On Feb. 9, USS Normandy (CG 60), while conducting maritime security operations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, boarded a dhow in accordance with international law and discovered a large cache of weapons.

The weapons seized include 150 ‘Dehlavieh’ anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs. Other weapons components seized aboard the dhow were of Iranian design and manufacture and included three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, Iranian thermal imaging weapon scopes, and Iranian components for unmanned aerial and surface vessels, as well as other munitions and advanced weapons parts.

Many of these weapons systems are identical to the advanced weapons and weapon components seized by guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in the Arabian Sea on Nov. 25, 2019. Those weapons were determined to be of Iranian origin and assessed to be destined for the Houthis in Yemen, which would be in violation of a UN Security Council Resolution that prohibits the direct or indirect supply, sale, or transfer of weapons to the Houthis.

The seized weapons are in U.S. custody awaiting final disposition. The assessment of the materiel will be an interagency and international effort. International partner nations and organizations have also been invited to inspect the cache.

The operation is ongoing, and further information will be shared as it becomes available.

Video related to the dhow boarding is available here.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/739457" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

For questions related to this event, U.S. Navy Central Command Public Affairs can be contacted at [email protected]

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.