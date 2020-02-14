Washington, DC – Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) was awarded the ‘True Blue Award’ by the Family Research Council for his support of voting to maintain traditional values during the first session of the 116th Congress.

‘Since coming to Congress, it has been a priority of mine to promote strong family values through smart policies,’ said Palazzo. ‘I will continue fighting to defend and support south Mississippi’s deeply held values as we continue this Congress. Thank you to the Family Research Council for recognizing this important work and my proven record to defend conservative values.’

‘We thank Rep. Palazzo for voting to defend and advance faith, family, and freedom. As a ‘True Blue’ member, he voted 100% on FRC Action’s Scorecard, including to reinstate the Mexico City Policy that prohibits taxpayer funding of abortion overseas and end taxpayer funding of fetal tissue research. He voted to reject the radical gender ideology that would overhaul our federal civil rights framework to mandate special privileges for sexual orientation and gender identity. He voted to protect women, the military, homeless shelters, and public restrooms from this harmful ideology. He also voted to expand protections for conscience rights, reject the increasing acceptance of marijuana use, and confirm pro-life, originalist judicial appointments.

‘Mississippians should be encouraged to know that they have a champion like Rep. Palazzo in Congress, who has consistently stood up for life, family, and religious liberty, helping to defeat many bad pieces of legislation while the Trump administration and many state legislatures have been advancing pro-life, pro-family, and pro-religious liberty policies,’ said Tony Perkins, President of Family Research Council.

Palazzo earned a 100% from the FRC based on his support or opposition of the bills found here.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.