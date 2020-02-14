Senator Bernie Sanders should be the Democratic nominee. He’s earned it. As conservatives, we should root for him, not because he’s any easier to beat than other candidates or the down-ballot effect that could help Republicans take back control of the House of Representatives, but because we need Marxism on the left’s ticket so we have an opportunity to annihilate it before it grows stronger. It will continue to increase in popularity, especially among the indoctrinated youth, until we can have the debate on the national stage of a presidential election season.

Democrats are scrambling, particularly the Establishment Democrats of the DNC and their mainstream media cronies. They believe a Sanders nomination will negate their already-slim chances of winning the White House and will harm candidates down-ballot who will be forced to either embrace Sanders’ radical agenda or oppose it to the chagrin of his base. But in their scrambling lies an unavoidable reality: If Sanders earns the nomination and is robbed of it, his rabid base will not be as forgiving as they were in 2016.

Let’s face it. They weren’t very forgiving in 2016, either. But this time, they’ll be out for political blood. As the Justice Democrats have quietly stated multiple times over the last couple of years, their long-term goal is to disassemble the Democratic Party from the inside so they can install full-blown Marxists to lead the party and the nation.

Going into the weekend, Sanders has a lead in Nevada. It would be technically three wins in a row, though the Iowa results gave more delegates to Mayor Pete Buttigieg despite fewer caucus votes. This would position Sanders to contend in South Carolina where Buttigieg is soft. Sanders is quickly gaining on Joe Biden in South Carolina and a loss there would essentially end the former Vice President’s campaign.

If Buttigieg fades as we anticipate and Biden continues to crumble, that leaves Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar as well as billionaire Mike Bloomberg. Warren’s campaign is on life support. It was showing signs of failure after a poor showing in fundraising last quarter. After getting zero delegates with a fourth-place finish in New Hampshire, it’s likely time for her to make the case to be Sanders’ like-minded VP choice. As for Klobuchar, she has momentum after a surprising third-place finish in New Hampshire, but she’ll need to do better in Nevada and South Carolina to continue the momentum into Super Tuesday.

Then, there’s Mike Bloomberg. I have long considered him to be the quietly discussed anointed one by the DNC ever since Biden showed signs of weakness starting in November. He has the one thing many in the Democratic Party believe will be necessary to defeat President Trump: All the money in the world. He could literally outspend the President and the RNC combined without accepting a single dollar from donors and he wouldn’t even notice much of a change in his bank account.

Moreover, they love the fact that they can use the DNC’s funds for down-ballot races and let Bloomberg sink $2 billion or more into defeating President Trump. He’s an intriguing candidate who checks off all the right Democratic Establishment boxes: Anti-gun, a climate justice warrior, and moderate with his left-leaning economic policies.

But he has three major problems. His history is tainted by race-based decision such as stop-and-frisk and “redlining” that will not endear him to minorities. He has a long history of misogyny that is much better documented than anything President Trump has ever done or said negatively about women. But the biggest knock of all, at least from the radical progressives backing Sanders, is that he’s a privileged straight cisgender Caucasian man who, unlike Sanders, doesn’t treat everyone else like they’re a victim.

Billionaires are the enemy in socialist Bernieville and Bloomberg is one of the most notorious of the evil batch of .0001 percenters. This will not be acceptable to many who support Sanders today. They may have been willing to back Warren, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, or even Biden in a general election, but Bloomberg is Trump with more hypocrisy in the eyes of Justice Democrats fans.

There’s a bigger reason Bloomberg will be shunned in a way that destroys the Democratic Party. The Justice Democrats, for all their rapid movement over the last couple of years (and it has been impressive to us even if we disagree with them politically), are still a grassroots movement with long-term goals. They see President Trump and the GOP as a threat, but their bigger threat long-term is a Democratic Party that maintains the status quo. They’d rather see the GOP continue to be successful because it would prove the Justice Democrats’ point that the Democratic Party of old must fade into history. They envision a radically different future and the Democratic Establishment is blocking them more than the GOP at this stage in their development.

If Sanders is robbed again, the Justice Democrats will not say, “Fine, we’ll support Bloomberg this time but we want changes in the future.” They will say “&#%$ Bloomberg” and will let him lose to hasten their takeover of a weakened Democratic Party.

