Apparently, Michael Bloomberg was in ‘Gainsboro’ amongst other places this morning, at least according to him. Maybe that is understandable since he plays ‘3 card Monte’ so as to avoid protests from pro-freedom protesters. Today’s adventure involved multiple changes to the locations of his events to the ire of those having to cover his vainglorious presidential run.

But that’s par for the course, given that he’s used to pro-freedom protesters showing up at his events. Spoiling a perfect photo-op of the man arriving in town as a conquering hero. It also doesn’t help that he has to sneak in to avoid confronting those who don’t want to live under his ever-so benevolent rule.

Michael Bloomberg isn’t welcome in Virginia

Average citizens would like to keep their unalienable human rights. This is why no one believes the bovine excreta of a ”Gun Violence Prevention Tour”. When the obvious result is going to be gun confiscation, as is taking place in Virginia.

As reported on the site The Truth About Guns: Hundreds of Gun Rights Supporters Spoil Bloomberg Campaign’s Arlington, VA Gun Control Rally.

Once upon a time in Virginia, a little emperor named Michael Bloomberg threw a gun control party, but gun rights advocates crashed it…bigly. And what a party it was.

Unfortunately, we neglected to RSVP.

Spoiler Alert: this story has a happy ending with Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign bus veering off into a political ditch at its final stop in Virginia on Sunday night.

That’s because members of my Patriot Picket crew joined forces with the Virginia Citizens Defense League and others to give the arriving Bloomberg team a Second Amendment welcome—one that absolutely undercut the boisterous gun-control festivities that they had planned for the evening.

One almost gets the distinct impression that pro-liberty patriots are turning a deaf ear to the usual claptrap that ‘no one is talking about taking guns’ when plenty of anti-freedom politicians in Virginia are making plans for just such a circumstance. Never mind that we have detailed over 75 instances of leftists demanding gun confiscation.

Michael Bloomberg isn’t welcome in North Carolina

Today’s adventure of Michael ‘3 card Monte’ Bloomberg started this morning in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Then onto ‘Gainsboro’, better known as Greensboro, North Carolina. This was followed by another stop in Raleigh, North Carolina, later in the afternoon.

Had he been brave enough, he would have seen a number people from grassroots North Carolina braving the rain, holding signs that declare that Guns Save Lives as well as voicing opposition to his buying of an election as he did in the Old Dominion.

The problem for Mr. Shell game is that we don’t trust a man who doesn’t trust the ‘average citizen’. Even a steady down pour won’t stop people from protesting a wannabe emperor. Perhaps being straight with people engenders trust. But then again we know that he can’t be honest because his goal is control like every other leftist.

The bottom line: Bloomberg isn’t welcome anywhere

Authoritarian leftists like Bloomberg are collectivists at heart, believing in a top down approach to governance. He decides what is good for everyone else, and we’re supposed to follow his edicts.

This country was built on an individualist, bottom up approach to governance, where the people rule through local, state, and federal representatives. We decide what we want, not a little man who wants to buy his way into office with no regard to liberty or basic human rights.

