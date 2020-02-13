“Brevity is the soul of wit,” Polonius quipped in Hamlet Act 2, scene 2. It was a humorous line as he had just finished being anything but brief in the introduction to his report to the King, but the notion was correct. The best examples of wit come from the fewest words possible, and actor James Woods exemplifies this trait perfectly. Perhaps that’s why he does so well on Twitter with its 280-character limit. Unlike most celebrity Twitter users with political leanings they express, Woods rarely if ever creates Twitter threads. He gets it done one Tweet at a time.

The 280-character limit was no problem for him when he found an example of San Francisco’s much maligned handling of laws. He was able to make statements about one ordinance and another city policy with a single image and 85-characters.

Where are the San Francisco police? Can’t they see the plastic straw on the sidewalk? pic.twitter.com/SxIrlOto9X — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 13, 2020

“Where are the San Francisco police? Can’t they see the plastic straw on the sidewalk?” he asked.

The city’s policy is to essentially ignore anything that happens on the street that doesn’t directly harm someone else. That includes open air drug use and defecating in public. Seriously. The ordinance he referred to was enacted in July of last year in which straws are illegal. Again, seriously.

As backwards as San Francisco is, at least they’re consistent. Laws that make no sense, such as a ban on straws, are strictly enforced. Meanwhile, laws that should exist such as a ban on public defecation are bypassed. It’s a leftist paradise.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.