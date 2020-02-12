Senator Elizabeth Warren desperately wants to be seen as the less radical version of Senator Bernie Sanders. She wants to seem sensible enough to get moderate voters to trust her while extreme enough to get the “woke” crowd on her side. Her favorite tactic to make that happen is to appeal to those who don’t have a lot of money and who blame billionaires for all of their troubles. Unfortunately for her, Bernie has the breadline crowd in his corner and moderates still believe she’s going to take away their health insurance.

Nevertheless, she keeps pushing forward with her selfie campaign, bragging about all of the broke people who sent her their life savings like a televangelist who needs a new private jet. Her latest gaffe (which she oddly doesn’t realize is a gaffe) came when she discussed how a broke college student gave $3 of their last $6 to the campaign.

A young girl came up to me tonight and said, “I’m a broke college student with a lot of student loan debt. I checked and I have $6 in the bank—so I just gave $3 to keep you in this fight.” We’re staying in this fight for the people who are counting on us. pic.twitter.com/AetWhpTJqT — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 12, 2020

Warren wants to be seen as a fighter, a realist, a capitalist, a progressive, a woman, a non-man, a minority, and anything else that can make her seem relevant in the presidential conversation. It hasn’t worked out for her so far after being the frontrunner just a few months ago.

Some candidates get caught on hot mics or called out for statements from the past and have to explain themselves to their voter base. Elizabeth Warren broadcasts her own faux pas to the world willingly. Conservatives on Twitter had fun with her bragging:

A good person would have told that girl to keep her money because it’s more important that she is able to take care of herself https://t.co/JCcMjIKEvy — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 12, 2020

A conservative would have guided her to @DaveRamsey for financial advice, told her to keep that money and connect her with a job. Because #capitalism https://t.co/K1sAMhBrMT — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) February 12, 2020

And you said, "I'll take that money and blow it on a dead campaign. Hey, maybe Bernie will waive your student debt." https://t.co/0c5q9sh0DH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 12, 2020

BREAKING: Millionaire takes half of poor woman’s life savings to run failed presidential campaign… https://t.co/TKrReJaASg — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 12, 2020

I'll give you $3 if you pay me back for the college loans I paid off. https://t.co/A0AtW5Ieba — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) February 12, 2020

When I walk down the street, homeless people give *me* money. https://t.co/IMvqIjF2eO — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) February 12, 2020

Lives in a $4M mansion; teaches at Harvard; knows she won’t be President; takes the last dollars from broke college student anyway. Warren in a nutshell. (Also woke people don’t call college students “girls” anymore okay? she’s a woman!) https://t.co/eSfY7GaBY2 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) February 12, 2020

Nothing screams socialism quite like millionaire Elizabeth Warren bragging that she took half of a broke woman's money to continue a failing campaign… https://t.co/2xFTWvXWsT — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 12, 2020

As a millionaire whose campaign is failing, you should have hugged her and handed her $20 of your own money. https://t.co/gBqw4ZP7MN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 12, 2020

You're a millionaire, why the hell are you taking $3 from someone who only has $6? What kind of monster are you? https://t.co/lkybBPIT5R — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 12, 2020

That poor decision making may have something to do with why you have six dollars https://t.co/vLBhWTVoN6 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 12, 2020

It takes an unprecedented lack of self-awareness for a presidential candidate to say these words and think this will make them more appealing to the masses. On the demerits of this statement alone, Warren should end her campaign immediately.

American Conservative Movement

